The New Wally Day Cruiser Has Fold-Down Walls to Expand Your Deck Space

There’s a party on board the 48 Wallytender, and everyone is invited! Making its debut at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival in September, the new 48 Wallytender possesses all of the stylish DNA of the Wally brand but is the only model to offer as standard an enlarged swim platform on which to party the night away.

When Wally first introduced its day cruiser in 2001, it ignited a wave of enthusiastic boaters who loved the dual function of a standalone runabout ideal for overnight cruising as well as a tender. The latest evolution of this summer season favorite (and the first since the Wally brand has been fully owned by the Ferretti Group) offers fold-down bulwark sections to increase the swim platform. This makes the boat roomy, convenient and perfect for those lingering evenings when you’re not quite ready to head back to the mothership.

Combine this with generous interior volume, a rapid top speed of 38 knots, and plenty of lounge room on deck, and you have the perfect recipe for a summer of fun.

“Ever since we entered the power market in 2001, the Wallytender has been a symbol of the pure joy of open-air boating,” says Luca Bassani, Wally founder. “The new 48 Wallytender is proof positive that our very special design DNA continues to thrive under Ferretti ownership.”

Also offered as standard is the retractable passarelle that doubles as a swim ladder, while the family-friendly deck layout, including al fresco dining and aft seating that can be configured to face either forward or the dining table, is complemented by a well-equipped galley unit. In addition, the single-level teak deck benefits from deep bulwarks, meaning children and guests can cruise in comfort and safety.

Simplicity sits at the heart of the vessel, and this extends to both design and function. A wraparound fender is stylish and practical. And a special anchoring system hidden behind a flush-fitting hatch in the bow can be operated at the touch of a button from the helm station. The standard propulsion package (comprising twin Volvo IPS 650 engines) is also equipped with user-friendly joystick controls for easy docking.

Exemplifying the popularity of this model, Wally confirmed three sales of the 48 Wallytender before the first units had even touched water.

Check out more renderings of the 48 Wallytender below: