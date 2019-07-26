Perfect Ports: 5 Magnificent Superyacht Marinas That Go the Extra Nautical Mile

Time spent aboard a superyacht is incomparable on every level. From bathing in secluded bays and receiving first-class service night and day, to the unadulterated, uncompromised element of privacy. So when it comes to finding a marina in which to drop anchor, refuel, reprovision and explore, it takes something pretty special to feel like you’re not stepping down a level when you step off your yacht. Here’s a look at five superyacht marinas around the world that go the extra nautical mile.

Port Ferdinand Yacht and Beach Club Residences

The Location: Barbados, one of 28 island nations in the Caribbean.

Slips: 120, for vessels up to 90 feet.

Details: The community includes private villas with direct access to private berths, boat upholstery and cleaning services, personal chefs.

Unique Features: A floating wave attenuation system prevents large storms from causing hull damage. The marina also serves as a safe haven for the endangered hawksbill sea turtle.

Best Suited for: Privacy seekers who still want to be out during hurricane season.

Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina

The Location: Port Douglas, a one-hour drive from Australia’s Cairns international airport.

Slips: 135, with 20 dedicated to superyachts up to 164 feet.

Details: Queensland’s northernmost marina and the gateway to the farthest outer reefs; has an on-site brewery as well as other cafés and restaurants.

Unique Features: The only place in the world where two UNESCO World Heritage Sites meet—the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

Best Suited for: Sports-fishing enthusiasts looking to catch some huge marlin.

Coral Sea Marina|Resort

The Location: The Whitsunday Islands, on the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Slips: 520 total, with a few for vessels up to 260 feet.

Details: Thanks to berths with 16-foot draft, boats can dock here year-round and enjoy the beauty of the Whitsundays.

Unique Features: Local suppliers deliver fresh meats, seafood and produce to the marina directly; two helipads for guests’ use; Jet Ski and jet-boating adventures; on-site Ocean Club spa for massages and manicures; and complimentary concierge cars.

Best Suited for: Adrenaline junkies looking for adventure.

Luštica Bay

The Location: Montenegro, along the Adriatic Sea, about 140 miles from Port of Split, Croatia.

Slips: 176 total planned, but only 85 complete so far; for vessels up to 147 feet.

Details: This planned port is entirely new and still being built, taking inspiration from Côte d’Azur seaside villages. Currently the boutique Chedi Luštica Bay hotel and spa are on-site, but six more resorts and plentiful dining and shopping venues are in the works.

Unique Features: A driving range and eventually a nine-hole golf course; access to nearby hiking and a private beach.

Best Suited for: Yachties looking for lots of company and needing a few days on land.

Port Denarau Marina

The Location: Fiji, in the heart of the South Pacific between Momi passage and Lautoka.

Slips: 56, for vessels up to 280 feet; and 16 swing moorings.

Details: A new Bellingham Marine floating jetty can accommodate superyachts.

Unique Features: First marina in the South Pacific to be accredited Level 3 Clean Marina and Fish Friendly status; live music, a new retail center, nine bars and restaurants, medical services, trike and Jet Ski rentals.

Best Suited for: Island hoppers looking to sail to Fiji’s more than 330 tropical isles.