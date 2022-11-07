Sunreef’s New 55-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Has a Walk-Around Deck With Fold-Down Platforms

Sunreef has been steadily growing its fleet of custom catamarans for the past two decades, but, evidently, it’s still got more pioneering designs up its sleeve.

The Polish yard recently unveiled a new sustainable cat at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to take the total number of models up to nearly 40. In addition, Sunreef announced an innovative new layout for two vessels in the popular Eco range of all-electric sailing catamarans.

The newcomer is a hybrid yacht called the 55 Open Sunreef Power. The 55-footer offers a perfect blend of “speed, stability and luxury,” according to the yard. The standout features include a huge semi-open saloon and a spacious walk-around deck with two folding platforms aft. The power yacht is perfect for one- to two-night voyages—from Miami to the Bahamas, for instance—and will be built at Sunreef’s new shipyard in the United Arab Emirates.

55 Open Sunreef Power. Sunreef

Continuing Sunreef’s eco-friendly legacy, the multihull is equipped with the yard’s signature solar panels that are fully integrated into the composite bodywork, as well as the lightest batteries in the industry for cleaner, more efficient cruising. She will also be finished in a variety of responsibly sourced or recycled materials.

Sunreef 100 Eco. Sunreef

The Sunreef 43M and 100 Eco, meanwhile, received a new aft cockpit design. Essentially, the swim platform can be lowered and the two fold-out platforms opened up to create a vast walk-around beach club. Sunreef also shared that a contract had been signed for the 100 Eco.

The Sunreef 100 Eco sports twin 270 kW electric motors and roughly 2,600 square feet of solar panels that can generate 46 kWp. The 100-footer can cruise the seas sans emissions and harness power from the wind to increase speed.

Sunreef 43M Eco. Sunreef

Similarly, the 43M Eco packs two 200 kW engines and solar panels that can generate up to 50 kWp. The yard confirmed it had sold the first Sunreef 43M Eco in October at the Monaco Yacht Show. The autonomous 140-footer is set to become the world’s largest electric catamaran upon delivery.

Keep it up, Sunreef.