Boat of the Week: This Luxe New 67-Foot Fast Cruiser Is Plush Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous

Suites at the Ritz don’t come much more luxurious than this. Spanning the full beam of this ground-breaking, all-new 67-footer from Florida’s Lazzara Yachts, is a master bedroom you might never want to leave.

In this over-sized space, there’s a centrally mounted queen bed you can walk all around, along with more diamond-quilted leather than you’ll find in a Bentley. There’s even a mirrored ceiling, no doubt for the times owners want to “reflect” on their success.

Slide open the full-width rear glass doors, and you can step from the bedroom right onto your very own secluded, teak-decked private patio, with oversized sofas and large sun pad.

The main cabin is one-of-a-kind, straight out of a superyacht. Courtesy Lazzara Yachts

Now for the piece de resistance: at the press of a button, huge hull sections on each side lower to almost sea level, doubling the size of the rear deck and creating an impressive beach club.

Want to take a dip, or step right on to your jet ski, tender or paddle board? The large teak swim platform can lower or rise up, by pushing another button.

And if you want to keep your back deck private, there’s a roomy forward deck entertainment area—Lazzara calls it the “bow lounge”—that features a stretch-out, U-shaped sofa and a huge sunpad.

The main salon is full of contrasting colors, but consumed by natural light. Courtesy Lazzara Yachts

These are just a few of the innovations that come with the all-new Lazzara Limited Edition LSX 67, set to make its global debut in Florida early next year.

“We’ve created a 67-foot sport express cruiser that feels like a much bigger, more spacious yacht,” Deniz Diduk, Lazzara Yachts’ Istanbul-based marketing director tells Robb Report, with some understatement.

While this dramatically styled yacht was designed at Lazzara’s Tampa headquarters, the LSX 67 was built in Turkey with partners Euro Marine Shipyards in Antalya.

One of the 65-footer’s two galleys. Courtesy Lazzara Yachts

This head-turning fast cruiser is distinguished by its dramatic ax bow and vast, single-piece glass windscreen that flows back into a curved roof with a large opening glass sunroof.

And this first, just-launched production boat is finished in a glorious shade of deep, dark blue, called Lazzara Blue, which is unique to the Limited Edition LSX 67. It’s complemented by splashes of lighter, aqua blue highlighting the hull windows.

Adding to the upscale look are superyacht-style, almost retro, polished stainless steel and mirror-varnished, teak-capped handrails spanning the side and forward decks.

The foldout sides lead out from the main suite. Courtesy Lazzara Yachts

The yacht’s composite hull and superstructure are molded from a concoction of epoxy resin, E-glass and carbon fiber to create high strength with reduced weight. And the hull does away with traditional through-hull openings in favor of so-called sea chests—to reduce the risk of water intrusion.

“Part of our DNA is also having highly redundant systems throughout the yacht to allow components to be serviced without the interruption of service on board. It’s designed to give an owner real peace of mind,” says Diduk.

To match the Lazzara’s sport-boat lines, the planing 35-ton yacht is powered by twin 1,000-horsepower Volvo IPS 1350 diesels with pod drives. Top speed is an estimated 38 mph, with 32 mph cruising. And with a draft of just 4’9”, the LSX 67 should be perfect for shallow-water Bahamian excursions.

The forward suite is more like an intimate nook on a superyacht’s flybridge. Courtesy Lazzara Yachts

Accommodations-wise, on the main level there’s a nicely laid out, though compact, salon with its L-shaped sofa facing a well-equipped galley. Sliding glass doors open out onto the back-deck dining area with wide, floating steps leading down to the beach club.

Stairs alongside the twin-seat helm go down to a bonus second galley with dinette and TV. Undoubtedly to cater for those night owls craving midnight snacks.

The aft cockpit is like a cocoon when the hull sides are up. Courtesy Lazzara Yachts

Forward in the bow is an ample-sized VIP ensuite cabin, with a corridor from the lower galley leading back to a twin-bed guest cabin and into the master suite.

Throughout the yacht, the quality and craftsmanship are apparent. From the high-gloss woodwork to the hand-stitched leather and recessed lighting, everything looks and feels a cut above.

Click here to see all the photos of the new Lazzara 67 Express.