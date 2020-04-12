Otam’s Menacing New 70-Foot Yacht Wants to Be the Manta Ray of Cruisers

Building a 50-knot, ocean-going performance boat with modern comforts and luxury appointments is not a problem for Otam, which has been doing just that for 60 years. Coming up with an iconic design for such a boat is more challenging.

“We wanted something you recognize at first sight, with no doubt,” Otam’s sales and communication manager Matteo Belardinelli told Robb Report. “We wanted to bring the details to a higher design level and create something that gives the feeling of acceleration and speed, even when moored to the dock.”

It took three years, but Otam finally settled on a profile drawn by BG Design Firm, with engineering and hull lines developed by Umberto Tagliavini Marine Design and Otam’s CEO/mechanical engineer Gianfranco Zanoni.

The highlights of the Otam 70HT include a raked, tinted superstructure capped with a radar arch that recalls a manta ray; scooped air intakes in the hull, on the foredeck, forward of the windscreen and under the radar arch; and stylized aft exhaust vents that can be fitted with accent lights.

The actual performance, including a 40-knot cruising speed, comes via twin 2,000-hp MAN or MTU engines (Otam is investigating more powerful engine options), which hook up to Arneson drives with custom Otam-Rolla propellers. The hull runs 58’6” at the waterline, which combined with 21-degrees of deadrise aft, should make the 70HT seaworthy and efficient.

“Otam buyers look for the real meaning of extreme customization, not just buying a serial product but building their own one, never similar to another and perfectly reflecting their personal style and main needs,” Belardinelli says. To accommodate such variety, Otam offers interchangeable options. The yacht has a base price of $4.36 million, or €4 million. The exterior includes forward and aft sun pads, an aft tender garage and multiple helm and cockpit layout configurations.

Belowdecks there is even more variability. Hull number one, which is under construction and should have its world introduction in Fall 2021, has separate crew quarters (with its own galley) as part of a three-stateroom mix, but the options are many. “One-of-a-kind customizable construction is our calling card, and no two Otam yachts are the same,” Belardinelli says.

More important to the Genoa-based builder, no other brand is the same. Says Belardinelli: “We certainly wanted to avoid the major risk of what is happening in the market today—too many similarities exist between different designs in the same product segments.”