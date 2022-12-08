This Sleek New Catamaran’s Interior Was Designed to Make You Feel Like You’re on a Tropical Beach

Sunreef is showing it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

The Polish yard has just unveiled the interior of its newest luxury catamaran, and it’s utterly drool-worthy. The 80 Sunreef Power, christened Pronto, pairs a clever custom layout with beach-inspired decor and high-end furnishings.

Taking cues from a tropical beach, the light-filled living quarters are characterized by a calming, neutral palette, teak floors and soft, natural fabrics. The main salon is anchored by two large L-shaped sofas and is surrounded by panoramic glazing for uninterrupted views. Forward lies a dining table, a wet bar, a desk and the interior helm.

A large sliding door leads from the salon outside to the expansive bow terrace. Here, you’ll find a full-beam relaxation space with oversized sun pads, as well as a sunken lounge with a Jacuzzi and more comfy seating.

The exterior of “Pronto.” Sunreef Yachts

At the opposite end, the aft cockpit is fitted with a long dining table that can seat up to 10, a fully stocked wet bar, a 55-inch TV and another large sun pad. Beneath the cockpit’s sofa, there is a hidden garage that can hold a Jet Ski and other water toys. Further toward the stern, the aft platform doubles as a private beach and provides plenty of space for sunning or swimming.

Up top, meanwhile, the flybridge carries on the beachy style of the interior. Portside, there is a bar with a stately countertop and high barstools. Toward the aft lies an elevated sunning spot with a few more lounges. At the center, meanwhile, sits an elegant custom dining table with seating for eight.

As for accommodation, Pronto can sleep up to nine across one owner’s stateroom and three guest cabins. Each room comes with an en suite, navy blue upholstery and handsome natural wood accents for a nautical feel.

Pronto is the perfect yacht for private getaways and exclusive charters, according to Sunreef. The 79-footer is equipped with two 1,200 hp engines that can easily push the cat to 15 knots and on to a top speed of roughly 24 knots. In other words, she cuts through the seas pronto.

Click here to see all the photos of the 80 Sunreef Power Pronto.