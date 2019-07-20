A 915-sq-ft Master Suite Is Just One of the Amazing Features On Board This New Yacht

Dutch shipyard Heesen delivered the 184-foot Galvas (formerly Project Neptune) this week. Sporting exterior lines by London-based H2 Yacht Design’s Jonny Horsfield (the founder of the firm), but based on Heesen’s 55m FDHF Steel Class engineering platform, Galvas is one of a kind. The yacht’s metallic silver paint on the transom, wing station and mast make that clear.

Inside, British design studio Reymond Langton gave the yacht’s 770 GT a tasteful and contemporary feel, which includes bespoke art by London’s DKT Artworks. Galvas accommodates 12 guests in six staterooms, including the 915-square-foot main-deck owner’s apartment with private gym and steam room, office, full-beam bedroom and a master bath with a bath tub and shower stall accessible via his-and-her walk-in closets.

Four guest staterooms on the lower deck—each with a king-size bed and en-suite bathroom—plus a fifth double cabin on the bridge deck make up the space for 12. Separate crew hallways and stairs provide the 13 crew discretion as they move about the yacht.

Reymond Langton used fiddleback sycamore with sand-colored leather, bronze inlays and white onyx throughout the main- and upper-deck living spaces. Clean lines and understated geometric motifs play with the bits of color from the soft goods to differentiate each cabin. Custom glass, gypsum, resin and bronze art are added to the mix.

Hatches on the foredeck stow the tenders out of sight, handing over the the lower-deck beach club to water toys and easy access to the water. The teak-and-bamboo beach club—featuring an 11-foot fixed swim platform—may be reached from the aft main deck aft via an internal stairway.

Two MTU 8V 4000 M63 diesel engines paired with the ultra-efficient Full Displacement Hull Form steel hull gives Galvas a 15.5 knots maximum speed. While cruising at 13 knots, the yacht sports a range of 4,300 nautical miles. Galvas is the second Heesen yacht to comply with the latest emissions regulations, thanks to an SCR catalytic system that reduces NOx exhaust emissions. The yacht is also Lloyds 100A1 ✠ SSC Yacht [✠] LMC Large Commercial Yacht LY3 and IMO Tier III compliant.