A Custom Swimming Pool and Master-Suite Hamman Make This Yacht Worth the Wait

Italian design with Cerri Cantieri Navali‘s (CCN) Made in Italy stamp of approval proves to be a winning combination for one European owner. Work has already been completed on system and structural elements of the bow thruster and the stabilizing fins, meaning the fifth CCN Fuoriserie motor yacht—the 131-foot Panam—is on schedule for its 2020 delivery. One such Fuoriserie—an 88-foot model—went to style icon Roberto Cavali last year.

First launched in 2016, CCN’s Fuoriserie collection marked the shipyard’s debut into the world of custom yachts. This time around, both Panam’s exterior and interior design come from the drawing board of Francesco Paszkowski Design, resulting in a slender and aggressive yacht that promises to stand out design- and performance-wise. Lightweight, thanks to an all-aluminium alloy hull, and powered by three MTU 16V200 M96L engines, Panam is on target to hit a whopping 31 knots. Defined in profile by a straight bow and large irregular-shaped windows, the yacht will cut a fine figure when out at sea.

Key features include a semi-float-in garage (one of four hull doors), which can fit a 17-foot tender for cruising shallow waters in style. A stunning beach club area provides on-the-water living, equipped with an automatic ladder for convenient access in and out of the water when ready to take the plunge. Further aquatic adventures can be had on the 700-square-foot flybridge, which houses a large custom-made pool. Equipped with a counter-current swimming system, it is ideal for a fitness workout as well as kids’ (and adults’) play.

While sunbathing is reserved for a lounge area at the bow, the interior provides a relaxing and lush haven that is filled with natural sunlight and vibrant plants. Designed in collaboration with architect Margherita Casprini, the dining area is divided from the main saloon by a living wall. The full-beam master suite boasts a hammam (great for easing aching muscles after a long day on the water), and two electrically controlled side windows provide panoramic views as far as the eye can see.

Four guest staterooms are housed on the lower deck, where the professional galley also resides. Forward on the lower deck are the captain’s cabin, a couple of double crew cabins, the laundry and the crew mess.

Following completion of the hull and the superstructure, as well as of the decks’ interior layouts, the installation of hydraulic and electrical systems, insulation and activities on the guest areas and crew quarters on the lower deck have now started.