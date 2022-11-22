This New Superyacht Has a Beautiful Aft Deck That Can Expand to Nearly 1,100 Square Feet

AB Yachts is bringing the beach to the back of its newest superyacht model. Designed in honor of the Italian yard’s 30th anniversary, the aptly named AB 120 Beach features a beautiful aft deck that allows seafarers to connect seamlessly with the sea.

The expandable wooden platform is fitted with two hydraulically operated wings that open to create a space of nearly 1,110 square feet—bigger than most New York City apartments. What’s more, there’s nothing breaking up the flow between the interior living quarters and the aft. Instead, the main salon flows straight to the water’s edge.

The beach isn’t the vessel’s only draw, of course. The 121-footer combines sleek, sporty lines with innovative materials and the latest construction techniques. Glass and carbon fiber were combined using honeycomb and sandwich lamination, for example.

The beach area spans nearly 1,110 square feet. AB Yachts

On top of that, the vessel is equipped with a waterjet propulsion system and two 2,600 hp engines that can reportedly push it to speeds in excess of 45 knots without comprising comfort or stability. With a draft of 4.5 feet, the go-anywhere cruiser is capable of traversing both deep and shallow waters. She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The interior is characterized by large glass panels that not only let in an abundance of natural light but also provide uninterrupted ocean views. The main salon, for instance, sports more than 500 square feet of glazing. Naturally, the living quarters can fully customized to an owner’s tastes. The designers have outfitted her with Flexform furniture in warm, natural hues to give you an idea of what’s possible. In terms of accommodation, she can sleep up to 10 guests across four cabins and five crew in three cabins.

Other highlights of the design include an open-air cinema on the flybridge, a convertible gym room and a chic, custom-built bar. There are also two large garages for your toys and tenders. If it were up to us, though, we wouldn’t leave the beach.