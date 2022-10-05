Meet Time, a Seven-Deck Explorer-Yacht Concept That Has Its Own German Brewery

Abeking & Rasmussen’s new explorer-yacht concept, Time, is designed to bring you joy every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every… well, you get the picture.

The go-anywhere 282-footer, which the German yard unveiled at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, was penned in partnership with Valentin Design and is as big as it is beautiful.

“This project is one of a kind, as it opens up the possibility to make the most out of every minute one has to spend,” the Swiss design studio’s founder Valentin Weigand said in a statement.

Time is characterized by sleek, flowing lines and a sharp, inverted bow that will allow it to cut effortlessly through the high seas. The vessel will also be equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that will give it a maximum speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of 14 knots and an estimated range of 5,000 nautical miles.

With a beam of 48 feet, Time has a generous interior volume of 3,400 GT and a grand total of seven decks. The main saloon and formal dining space are situated on the upper deck, while the main deck is home to a cozy lounge called the gentleman’s retreat, which comes complete with an indoor fire pit and a wine cellar.

Elsewhere on the main deck, there is a sports club with a pool table, a fully fledged German brewery and a garage that can hold three tenders, a submarine and a range of water toys. The lower deck, meanwhile, features a wellness area, a gym and a dive store.

As for accommodation, the owner’s duplex spans nearly 1,800 square feet and is split across two decks. All up, it offers a lavish bedroom, an office nook, two en suites and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi. There are also two VIP suites and four double cabins for guests, plus cabins for 26 crew.

The exterior is nothing to sneeze at, either. Time sports a beach club with expandable terraces, a helipad, a sundeck cinema and even a crow’s nest. She’s also fitted with no less than three swimming pools.

Sounds like you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a great time onboard.

