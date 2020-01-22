Watch Abeking & Rasmussen’s New 223-Foot, Eagle-Inspired Superyacht Take Flight

Abeking & Rasmussen’s new superyacht wanted to fly like an eagle to the sea—and it’s managed to do exactly that. The sleek 223-foot vessel, known as Soaring, emerged out of her shed and onto the syncrolift before finally hitting the water last Saturday morning.

According to the German shipyard, the superyacht was named after the “majestic soar of an eagle” for its combination of power and agility, just like our feathered friends in the sky. Powered by two 2,000 hp MTU 12V4000 diesel engines, Soaring is capable of reaching 16.2 knots at full speed or coasting at a more leisurely cruising speed of 14 knots.

Bremen-based studio Focus Yacht Design penned both the interior and exterior, which managing director Thomas Mühe says is “modern and timeless at the same time.” Soaring features a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure and boasts angular lines, reminiscent of an eagle’s wings, to slice through choppy waves.

The lofty 1,500 GT interior ensures there ample space for your flock. The layout accommodates up to 12 guests across six rooms that include a master suite, four double cabins and one twin cabin. There is also space for up to 17 crew onboard. The boat veers more toward tradition than innovation, and that’s by design. Abeking & Rasmussen describes the boat as “a classic gentleman’s yacht with a sophisticated and elegant interior.”

Of course, Soaring is replete with all the luxury amenities one would expect. Her generous deck area features an alfresco bar, jacuzzi, swimming platform, sun deck and spacious beach club, making the vessel ideal for entertaining. Meanwhile, the five-star spa features its very own sauna for when you need a little R&R.

On top of that, Soaring has toys galore. In addition to two 20-foot tenders, guests can make use of two aqua bikes, two seabobs, kayaks and paddleboards.

Soaring will now undergo harbor and sea trials, with the final delivery scheduled to take place in April. If you’re dying to take her for a spin, the superyacht has been listed for charter with Ocean Independence and will be available for cruising in the Mediterranean this summer.