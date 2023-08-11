This Bonkers 388-Foot Superyacht Is the Biggest Vessel Abeking & Rasmussen Has Ever Built

Abeking & Rasmussen just delivered the biggest superyacht in its 115-year history.

Christened Livao, the newcomer spans a staggering 388 feet and sports a sleek black hull that commands attention. The German yard, which currently helms five production halls, has delivered more than 6,500 vessels over the past century. Livao is by far and away its largest luxury superyacht, though.

Joseph Dirand Architecture spearheaded the interior and exterior design. The Parisian firm was particularly focused on incorporating the technical necessities without detracting from the silhouette. The team opted for underwater anchors, for example, which are more discreet than the traditional anchor pockets. A&R says they enhance efficiency and maneuverability, too.

The spacious foredeck. Tom Van Oossanen

“I wanted this boat to be timeless, elegant, pure, thine, classic, contemporary with a large amount of outdoor space to be immersive with the surrounding landscape,” designer Joseph Dirand said in a statement. “This is exactly what I see when I look at it today—the black hull is really spectacular and looks completely monolithic.”

With a lengthy beam of 55 feet, Livao offers a generous interior with cabins for 12 guests and 33 crew. It’s chock full of amenities, too. The Neptune Lounge, for instance, features a massive underwater window that provides breathtaking views of the world below sea level. The crow’s nest at the foot of the mast offers more vistas still. In addition, the main deck sports a 40-foot marble-clad pool that can be elevated to the upper deck when not in use. Other highlights include a helipad on the sky deck and a luxe alfresco lounge on the sundeck.

The bow. Tom Van Oossanen

To top it off, Livao can accommodate a full arsenal of vessels: The lower deck garage can hold a 52-foot day boat, while the larger main deck garage offers room for three tenders, a seven-person Triton sub, and other water toys.

The aft decks. Tom Van Oossanen

Livao is no slouch, either. The hybrid is powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system that comprises two 2,200 kW electric motors, two 2,240 kW Caterpillar main generators, and three 599 kW Caterpillar auxiliary generators. The setup gives the yacht a top speed of 18 knots and a range of 7,100 nautical miles at 15 knots. It is also exceptionally quiet on the seas, according to A&R.

A bird’s-eye view. Tom Van Oossanen

“The delivery of this magnificent superyacht marks a defining moment for our company and I can confidently say: we have once again succeeded in building an exceptional yacht,” Abeking & Rasmussen CEO Matthias Hellmann said in a statement.