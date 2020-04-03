Quantcast
// RR One

Abeking & Rasmussen’s New 223-Foot Megayacht ‘Soaring’ Hits the Water

And the showstopper will be available for charter worldwide.

Abeking & Rasmussen’s New 223-Foot Megayacht ‘Soaring’

There’s nothing like a little superyacht serendipity to get you smiling. Despite the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, Abeking & Rasmussen has still managed to send its latest 223-footer soaring into the arms of its new owner without a delay.

The gargantuan motoryacht—named Soaring after the “majestic soar of an eagle”—was officially handed over on Friday at Abeking & Rasmussen’s shipyard in Lemwerder, Germany.

Related

In light of the country’s current social distancing restrictions, the launch was held on a smaller scale than usual. The only people to witness the exchange were the captain, crew, project managers and, of course, the owner and his team.

Abeking & Rasmussen Soaring

The 223-ft. custom superyacht was named after the “majestic soaring of an eagle,” according to her owner.  Courtesy of Abeking & Rasmussen

The shipyard went to great lengths to ensure the custom megayacht was delivered on time and with the utmost safety. This involved splitting work schedules to reduce human contact between the yard and suppliers, implementing extensive hygiene measures, such as face masks, and encourage staff to work remotely.

“We do trust each other very much. Many individual workflows are well known by everyone involved,” sales director Till von Krause said. “This has made it much easier to implement these inevitable protective measures and, therefore, the scheduled delivery date of Soaring has never been at risk of being delayed.”

Abeking & Rasmussen Soaring

Soaring was delivered on schedule, despite the impact of the coronavirus. Abeking & Rasmussen used special techniques to complete the build while the workers observed social-distancing.  Courtesy of Abeking & Rasmussen

To recap, Soaring features a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure and boasts angular lines, reminiscent of an eagle’s wings, to slice through choppy waves. Her lofty 1,500 GT interior can accommodate up to 12 guests across six rooms, which includes a master suite, four double cabins and one twin cabin. Of course, she’s replete with all the luxury amenities one would expect—sauna, jacuzzi, beach club, and many others.

Powered by twin 2,000-hp MTU 12V4000 diesel engines, Soaring is capable of reaching 16.2 knots at full speed or cruises at a more leisurely speed of 14 knots.

The best part? Soaring will also be available for charter via Ocean Independence.

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad