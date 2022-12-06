Exclusive Access to Sailing’s Most Exciting Sport

This one-of-a-kind experience inside yacht racing’s fastest, adrenaline-surging technical sport is a three-day voyage into the sanctum sanctorum of the US SailGP team, offered exclusively to a Robb Report reader and guest. The package includes first-class air travel and four nights of five-star accommodations for the world finals in San Francisco, where you will enjoy privileged access during your stay. You’ll have a private meet-and-greet with the US team, led by two-time America’s Cup Champion Jimmy Spithill, as well as a walkaround and jump-aboard of the team’s carbon-fiber F50 race boat Eagle. You’ll also take a private tour of “pit row,” where all the SailGP teams and their race boats are based, and see the Oracle Cloud data center there in full operation, providing open-source information to all teams to ensure more competitive racing.

One of the trip’s highlights will be shadowing the team on training day, with access to meetings and debriefs, a perk that no outsider has ever had. You’ll be in the heat of the F50 battle on training day, riding in a private luxury speedboat, accompanied by a celebrity sailing commentator and feeling the noise, speed and crashing waves as the F50s streak around the course. On the two race days, you’ll be watching the matches from the ultra-exclusive Adrenaline Lounge, typically reserved for platinum sponsors and VVIP guests, with gourmet food, premium spirits and entertainment. The memories, of course, will last long beyond race week, thanks in part to SailGP clothing and other merchandise included in the package. Part of the fee will go to charities supporting ocean conservation and development programs that encourage diversity among up-and- coming sailors. $575,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.