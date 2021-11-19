Admiral’s Luxurious New 246-Foot Megayacht Aims to Bring Zen to Your Life at Sea

Admiral has gone full Zen with its new flagship.

The luxurious 246-foot superyacht, which was launched in Italy on Wednesday, has been christened Kenshō. This Japanese term hails from the Zen school of thought and essentially means “seeing one’s (true) nature.” In other words, the vessel was named after the experience of enlightenment and aims to “create a new quality of living at sea,” according to the new owner.

Admiral, which is helmed by the Italian Sea Group, tapped Azure Yacht Design and Archineers Berlin for Kenshō’s exterior. Crafted from steel and aluminum, the four-decker is characterized by sleek lines and a classic silhouette. The interior, on the other hand, was designed by Jouin Manku and pays homage to nature. You can expect “smooth and organic shapes,” along with an eclectic mix of natural materials, including teak, marble, onyx, silk and wool. Naturally, there is also a good dose of fine art.

At the heart of Kenshō, the main saloon sports plush seating for up to 16 guests and a large TV for requisite chilling. From here, you can access the forward main deck that comes equipped with an alfresco dining area and yet more seating. The upper deck, meanwhile, features a unique living area made possible due to the unconventional positioning of the wheelhouse. Elsewhere, there is a sprawling beach club aft that affords “mesmerizing views at the same level as the ocean,” according to Admiral.

As for accommodation, Kenshō can sleep up to 16 guests across seven ensuite staterooms and one full-beam master’s suite. She can also house 20 crew across 12 additional cabins.

The superyacht certainly has plenty of spirit when it comes to propulsion, too. Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric system, Kenshō has a max speed of 15.4 knots and a cruising speed of 13.6 knots. She can also cover some 4,350 nautical miles when traveling at 12 knots.

“Thanks to the Kenshō, we proudly confirm our know-how and specific skills in building megayachts of such innovation and beauty,” Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of the Italian Sea Group, said in a statement.

Kenshō will be available to charter with Y.CO in the summer of 2022. Sounds like the perfect place to enjoy a moment of Zen.

Check out more photos below: