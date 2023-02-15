This 378-Foot Gigayacht Is One of the Most Popular Charters on the Seas. Now It Can Be Yours for $354 Million.

A handful of discerning seafarers may have spent a week aboard Ahpo, but you could enjoy her forever.

The high-profile gigayacht, which scored top honors in Robb Report’s Best of the Best awards last year, has hit the market following a successful inaugural charter season in the Mediterranean. The 378-footer is currently the largest superyacht on the market, according to yacht brokerage Moran Yacht & Ship. She also offers all the luxury of a five-star hotel. As such, Ahpo is priced at a hefty $354 million (€330 million).

Worth it? It would appear so. Commissioned by an experienced client, the beautiful bespoke yacht was delivered by Lürssen in 2021. The Jamaican owner, who previously built the 283-foot Quattroelle with the German yard, again tapped noted Italian design firm Nuvolari Lenard to execute the interior and exterior with no expense spared.

The salon. Moran Yacht & Ship/Guillaume Plisson

The steel behemoth offers an impressive interior volume of more than 5,200 GT. She is equipped with eight generous staterooms that can sleep up to 16 guests and four cabins to house 36 full-time crew. The pick of the accommodation is the two-story, penthouse-inspired owner’s suite, naturally.

The elegant decor pairs a soft palette and contemporary furnishings with distinctive Asian details: Think silk wallpaper, hand embroidery and elaborate inlays. “The thought that went into her design and layout, along with the sheer number of materials used throughout, is incredible,” broker Kevin Callahan said in a statement.

The owner’s suite. Moran Yacht & Ship/Guillaume Plisson

Ahpo’s amenities are the real draw, though. She has one of the most exquisitely designed beach clubs on the water, an incredible full-beam gym, a full-service spa, a large 26-foot swimming pool, several Jacuzzis and a 12-seat cinema covered with star-like LEDs. Outside, you’ll find a commercial helipad, a winter garden on the aft deck and a fully stocked tender garage.

Ahpo’s recent stint as a charter vessel proved she is equally comfortable cruising in the French Riviera as the Carribean. The vessel sports the latest tech and engineering systems to improve efficiency and curb emissions, as well as zero-speed stabilizers to keep her steady.

The beach club. Moran Yacht & Ship/Guillaume Plisson

“Building a similar vessel would take around five years, so this is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire an almost new superyacht—with the major machinery still under warranty—that is truly unmatched,” Callahan adds.

If you want to check Ahpo out IRL, the yacht will be on display at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show from today until February 19. The 378-footer will be the largest yacht ever exhibited at MIBS. Alternatively, you can click here to see all the photos of Ahpo.