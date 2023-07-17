Aimé Leon Dore and Technohull Just Unveiled a New Tender That’s Both Speedy and Stylish

First it was a one-off Porsche 356, now it’s a custom Technohull tender: Aimé Leon Dore has just unveiled another dream machine for style-savvy petrolheads.

The New York-based menswear label, which was founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis, based the elegant, high-speed runabout on the Greek boatbuilder’s 38 Grand Sport. Spanning just over 36 feet, the sleek newcomer is imbued with the innovation and artistry of both brands. It is also among the fastest boats in its class.

The 7,700-pound rocketship sports Technohull’s signature deep-V Dynastream hull that pierces waves and deflects spray. It is also equipped with twin 450 horsepower engines that allow the RIB to hit about 78 knots (90 mph) at full tilt. Even at such speed, the 36-footer offers “exquisite handling,” according to the yard. At the same time, the shock-mitigating carbon bucket seats ensure a comfortable experience on the water.

The tender has a top speed of 78 knots. Technohull

The trendy tender will have plenty of street (or ocean?) cred, too. The hull is finished in Technohull’s signature black hue, while the tubes are colored a rich Chestnut Green. ALD branding runs all across the exterior in a bright, unmissable yellow.

The RIB can accommodate 10 guests. Technohull

Hand-applied vinyl logos have also been added to the interior to ensure the whole crew knows you’re captaining an ALD design. The premium seats showcase tonal embroidery that has been executed to the same standards as the stitching on a high-end hoodie. The vessel can accommodate up to 10 passengers, with four seats at the helm and two social areas.

Pieces from the 38 GS Oﬀshore capsule collection. GEOFFREY VOIGHT LEUNG

To top it off, Aimé Leon Dore has created an accompanying collection that perfectly aligns with the spirit and style of the 38 Grand Sport. The 38 GS Oﬀshore capsule includes crewneck sweaters, windbreaker jackets, paneled nylon shorts, reversible nylon hats, and more. Pieces range from $35 up to $250 and are available exclusively via ALD.

That’s one way to attract a new generation of seafarers.

(Technohull did not immediately respond to Robb Report‘s request for information regarding the pricing and availability of the ALD tender.)



