A Former Bugatti Designer Just Penned a New Line of Sculptural Superyachts

Cantieri di Pisa is bringing big sports car energy to the high seas.

The Italian yard has just unveiled a line of sculptural superyachts penned by a skilled automotive designer. The new Akhir series comprises three flybridge yachts that were conceived by Etienne Salomè, as reported by Boat International. The Berlin-based designer has previously worked for the likes of Bugatti and Koenigsegg and thus is adept at creating stylish, aerodynamic rides.

The yachts, which span 110, 122 and 140 feet, respectively, pair a traditionally sporty aesthetic with the aggressive stylings of, say, a Veyron. Each model features sleek lines, sculpted gunwales around the bow and glazing that runs from hull to superstructure. The newcomers will be made from a mix of composite and carbon fiber to reduce fighting weight and improve performance on the waves.

Akhir 122. Cantieri di Pisa

Speaking of which, the trio offers a good amount of grunt. The Akhir 110 will be equipped with twin Caterpillar C32 engines rated at 2,400 hp that give the yacht an estimated top speed of 29 knots and a range of 900 nautical miles. The larger Akhir 122 and Akhir 140, meanwhile, will be available with various propulsion systems offering speeds between 27 and 30 knots and ranges from 800 to 900 nautical miles.

Onboard, you’ll find all the requisite mod cons. The fold-out terraces, for instance, provide an extra bit of space and uninterrupted ocean views. The interior layout changes with each model, but you can expect expansive floor-to-ceiling windows for plenty of natural light. Oh, and the flybridges offer a great amount of space for entertaining.

Akhir 110. Cantieri di Pisa

Cantieri di Pisa grew to prominence in the 1960s with a series of motor yachts named after the stars of the Eridanus constellation. The nearly century-old yard has proved it can move with the times, though. The team has recently been looking at sailing yachts—particularly the innovative racers from the America’s Cup—to see how tweaking weight distribution can result in greater speeds and fuel efficiency. The yard’s upcoming project, 80 Veloce, will put that knowledge to the test with a 98 percent carbon body that reportedly enables speeds of more than 60 knots.

That’s more like big supercar energy.