Alia’s New Shapeshifting 89-Footer Is a Chase Boat That Feels Like a Superyacht

It’s rare that a chase boat outshines its mothership, but Alia Yachts may have achieved that anomaly. The Turkish yard has delivered a remarkable 89-footer that is just as luxurious as the superyacht it’s serving.

The vessel, known as Atlantico, is mated to CRN’s 180-footer Atlante. Alia says it fully matches the superyacht’s design language, in addition to its quality and function. Penned by Stefano Pastrovich of Pastrovich Design Studio, the all-aluminum explorer-type yacht features an aggressive profile, angular deckhouse and a military-looking mast that echoes the mothership. She also has a similar grey, DuPont metallic topcoat and matching circular windows.

Naturally, the interior recalls its supersized muse. It sports lavish dark wood furniture and paneling, plush pale-colored sofas and sun pads, along with a light-caulked teak deck. She can sleep four guests across two generous double cabins, which makes her perfect for overnight jaunts. It also means you have a little extra space should Atlante’s five cabins fill up.

What’s more, the vessel can entertain guests in the same high style as the mothership. It features drop-down wings aft that effectively extend the expansive beach club area. Think of it as a Transformer on the sea. Elsewhere, a vast forward lounge and main saloon give Atlantico the feel of a much larger vessel.

Where she really excels, though, is performance. Atlantico is quicker and more agile than her bigger companion. The hull, which was designed by Lateral Naval Architects, was based on a proven patrol vessel platform and features a broad beam of 27 feet. This makes it possible for Atlantico to plane at high speeds despite her size. It also gives the vessel responsive handling even in tumultuous seas.

The yacht is fitted with three of Volvo’s most powerful IPS1350 engines that produce an exhilarating 3,000 hp and give the vessel a top speed of 28 knots. Atlante, on the other hand, has a max speed of 15 knots. She also sports two Seakeeper 26 gyro stabilizers that keep her nice and steady.

“The initial concept was to try and break conventional boundaries of width, proportions and livability of a support vessel,” says the owner of the two vessels. “Through a tight collaboration of those involved, the outcome is a fast open-plan platform by the sea with no compromise on quality, style, innovation and performance.”

Check out more photos of Atlantico below: