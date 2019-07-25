Quantcast
// RR One

Alia’s ‘Samurai’ Superyacht Is About to Make Its International Boat Show Debut

Ready to make its international debut, Alia Yachts’ flagship 197-foot superyacht Samurai is set to slice through water like butter.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show Photo: Jeff Brown

Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts’ flagship vessel, the 197-foot superyacht Samurai, has been hiding in plain sight. The yacht may have officially launched three years ago, but its international boat-show debut is just around the corner—all 1,050 GT of it.

Styled by Dutch studio Omega Architects, the low-rise exterior profile features bold vertical windows, an elegantly arched superstructure and long aft overhangs to give it a sporty, powerful appeal.

Related

The high-volume 1,050 GT interior is almost entirely housed inside the hull, which means oodles of guest and cabin space.

A luxurious and spacious beach club and gym with fold-down transom door and side platform occupy part of the lower deck, alongside a tender garage with room for two custom tenders of up to 23 feet.

Direct exterior access from the main deck to the beach club via a stairway on the aft deck heightens convenience.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

The water-level beach club and terrace.  Photo: Jeff Brown

So, long lazy days lounging by the water’s edge accompanied by the odd shore excursion when curiosity piques are a must.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Water’s edge beach club.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Besides the engine room, the lower deck also contains quarters for 14 crew.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Owner’s suite with huge windows.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Interior design comes from the boards of British studio Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), where natural materials and neutral tones go hand-in-hand to create a sophisticated and welcoming environment akin to airy and light loft-apartment living.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Owner’s suite.  Photo: Jeff Brown

The best views on board are reserved for the full-beam, forward-facing owner’s suite with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to sea.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Master suite sitting area.  Photo: Jeff Brown

A further four guest cabins on the main deck bring the total guest tally to 12.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Main-deck saloon.  Photo: Jeff Brown

The free-flow layout is carried through to the open-plan main saloon, and formal dining is provided for in the main-deck dining room—both also benefitting from full-height windows.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Main-deck dining area.  Photo: Jeff Brown

For warm summer evenings on board, however, guests can take dinner alfresco on the generous bridge-deck dining area.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Skylounge.  Photo: Jeff Brown

A panoramic skylounge leading out to the open foredeck makes this space hugely versatile, as does the fifth guest-suite option.

Alia Yachts Samurai Superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht show

Foredeck.  Photo: Jeff Brown

“We’ve been sitting on the superyacht industry’s best-kept secret for the last three years,” says Alia president Gökhan Çelik. “In terms of overall design and construction quality, Samurai demonstrates what we’re capable of, and I’m delighted we finally have this opportunity to show her off to the yachting world.”

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Samurai.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 M73L engines, Samurai‘s naval architecture includes a patented Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) by Dutch firm Van Oossanen, providing a top speed of 21 knots and a transatlantic range of 4,250 nm at economical speed.

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Wheelhouse.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Aft-deck lounge.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Sundeck.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Sundeck’s forward hot tub.  Photo: Jeff Brown

Alia Yachts Samurai superyacht Turkey Monaco Yacht Show

Beach club.  Photo: Jeff Brown

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you.
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad