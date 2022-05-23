Alpha’s New 116-Foot Superyacht Has 3 Decks Primed for Outdoor Entertaining

Alpha Custom Yachts is adding another superyacht to its small but mighty fleet.

The nascent Turkish yard, which was founded by brothers Roberto and Jorge Aboumrad in 2017, started off building one custom vessel for a client, but now has six different models in the mix. The latest doubles as the new flagship of the award-winning Spritz line.

Penned by Giorgio Cassetta Design Studio and Laurent Giles Naval Architects, the Spritz 116 spans, you guessed it, 116 feet and sits neatly between a 102- and 140-foot model in the range. Like its two predecessors, the sleek vessel is focused on functionality and maximizing space onboard.

Featuring a lightweight composite hull, which can be finished in either white or handsome navy, the 116-footer has a beam of 29.6 feet and a draft of just over 6 feet at full load. No power or propulsion specs were provided as of writing.

Designed by Paola Aboumrad, the 260 GT interior can be tailored to each seafarer’s needs. As standard, the layout comprises an owner’s suite, two VIPs and a couple of guest cabins. You can expect floating walls and ceilings, expansive windows, full-size closets and ensuites that are “reminiscent of a spa.”

Outside, meanwhile, it’s all about the aft deck. It sports a large alfresco dining space with a lengthy marble table, a wet bar, two TVs and a surround sound system. This area flows onto a beach club below, which is fitted with a plunge pool that pulls double duty as a dancefloor when covered by its teak top. There’s also a hydraulically operated swim platform for direct access to the ocean.

Elsewhere, the flybridge, which spans roughly 1,000 feet, is equipped with a dining table, bar and lounge, while the foredeck offers enough space for a couple of Jet Skis.

The first Spritz 116 is currently under construction and due for launch in the spring of 2023. The yard also has a number of other yachts in build. Perhaps Alpha’s fleet is not so small, after all.

Check out more photos below: