Watch: This New 97-Foot Luxury Yacht Has the Sleek Silhouette of a Shark

Alpha Custom Yachts just unveiled a menacing new model inspired by a top ocean predator.

The new Squalo Trenta was named after the Italian words for “shark” and “30.” It makes sense, then, that the semi-custom yacht spans 30 meters (or 97 feet) from tip to tail and has the sleek silhouette of a fearsome big fish.

Squalo was penned inside and out by award-winning Italian design studio Roberto Curtó and features naval architecture by Massimo Verme. The exterior pairs muscular lines with a sharp vertical bow to create a decidedly bold profile. The hull is available in four different hues, including black, white, red and gray, the latter of which is the most Jaws-esque.

The interior. Alpha Custom Yachts

With a wide beam of nearly 25 feet, the vessel offers a generous amount of space onboard. One highlight of the interior is the innovative floating floors and walls that work to minimize the noise and reverberation on the lower and main decks to ensure nice, calm cruising in any weather.

The layout is available in at least three different configurations to give clients the opportunity for customization. Alpha says the yacht is outfitted to the highest standard of luxury; the doors shut silently and the cupboards close smoothly, for instance. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that invite the outside world in.

The aft deck. Alpha Custom Yachts

The yacht can sleep between eight and 10 guests depending on the setup. The owner’s suite, which sits forward on the main deck, can be paired with two queen cabins and two twin staterooms or one VIP and one guest cabin with two twins. In addition, there are two cabins for five crew.

Outside, meanwhile, the aft deck pulls focus with a plunge pool, a shaded dining area and plush lounge seating. There is also a garage beneath that can hold your toys and tenders. Above, the pilothouse is connected to a generous living space of more than 10,000 square feet.

The plunge pool. Alpha Custom Yachts

In terms of propulsion, the Squalo Trenta offers two engine setups. You can opt for twin MAN V-8s that collectively produce 1,000 hp for a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots, or twin MAN V-8 engines rated at 1,300 hp that enable a max speed of 16.5 and a cruising speed of 15.5.

The best part? There are currently three “sharks” in production, with delivery scheduled for July, August and December, respectively. Cue the Jaws music.