Alva Yachts’ New Sailing Concept Can Be Powered by Hydrogen for a ‘Virtually Unlimited’ Range

Alva Yachts is doubling down on eco-friendly energy in its latest sailing yacht concept. The German builder has created a sustainable 82-footer that can be powered by either hydrogen or electricity, depending on the buyer’s desires.

Ocean Sail 82 was penned by Henndesign studio and features naval architecture by Bad Pyrmont and iYacht. She features a sleek, carbon-fiber hull and rig inspired by racing yachts, and a state-of-the-art carbon mast and boom for Maxi races and transoceanic voyages.

Her form is improved by her function. Ocean Sail 82 can cover serious nautical miles while offering true off-grid living. Power comes in the form of her sail and two innovative propulsion systems. The electric configuration mates a 135-kW motor to a generator-powered battery pack. The batteries can be recharged either by solar panels or the propeller, which rotates while the yacht is sailing to harness energy. That means you can travel to the ends of the earth without ever needing to plug in on land for a recharge.

Alternatively, seafarers can ditch the generator and opt for a hydrogen fuel cell setup. This zero-emission alternative promises smooth, silent sailing and, according to Alva, “virtually unlimited” range. Taking cues from hydrogen-powered cars and choppers, the vessel is equipped with a high-pressure tank and converts the hydrogen gas into electricity via fuel cells. The only waste in the entire process is freshwater, which means Ocean Sail 82 has next to no ecological footprint.

Of course, all that sailing will be done in the utmost comfort. Onboard, the 82-footer features a generous salon with panoramic views, a luxe dining space, lounge, relaxation area and a well-appointed galley. She can sleep up to 10 guests in four double cabins and the owner’s stateroom, along with quarters for two crew. This layout can also be tweaked so that the fourth cabin becomes an office for sailors who need to do business on the go.

Ocean Sail 82 is due to hit the water in 2022. Alva Yachts said it will also offer new owners the chance to sail from the shipyard to any chosen destination in the Mediterranean. A crew from the shipyard will be onboard for the three-week voyage to ensure it’s all smooth sailing. Think of it as your test drive.