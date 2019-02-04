This Man Wanted a More Private and Personal Catamaran—So He Built One With Three Decks

It all started when Jack Wijnants couldn’t find a catamaran to cruise the globe with his wife. He wanted more privacy from crew and greater interior personalization, as well as a vessel made in aluminum. He ultimately decided to launch his own company, Amasea Yachts, to make it happen.

The first model to come out of this new venture is the 25-meter/84-foot yacht, with exterior design by naval architect Albert Nazarov. It will be built in aluminum and feature three decks (catamarans usually only have two). The three-deck structure allows for two galleys—one for guests and one for crew—as well as the option to have the master suite on the main deck or the lower deck.

Interior decor will be totally up to the owners and their personal designers. The hull will be built at the Amasea Yachts new shipyard in Turkey and then fitted out and finished up at a yard in Italy or the Netherlands. The yacht will accommodate a total of 20 passengers and crew.

For those interested in a little adventure, the Amasea Yachts trideck cat will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean without refueling. And the aluminum alloy hull will be reinforced for cruising in high altitudes. If long-range cruising and exploration appeals, the yacht provides enough dry and cold storage to stay at sea for six weeks without the need to find land and provisions.

The new catamaran will take 18 to 20 months to build, but once it has been completed, it will only take 13 to 16 months for the next hulls. (The company is limiting production to seven cats per year.) The yachts will be powered by two MTU 10V 2000 M96 engines producing 1,920 horsepower each and will sport a top speed of 18 knots. Cruise speed will be 11 knots. And for those who prefer a clean, green, and quiet machine, a hybrid propulsion package is in the works.