This New 263-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a 2,100-Square-Foot Beach Club

Amels has entered a new superyacht category with the official announcement of its new 80-meter (263-ft) yacht. The Dutch yacht builder made the launch virtually during an online presentation from the Amsterdam Theater. The company said it was viewed by “tens of thousands.”

The on-camera panel included Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yacht, Espen Øino, who designed the exterior, and Paul Costerus, interior designer at Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design. This all-star cast, comprised of the respected shipyard and two of the industry’s hottest design brands, also included the new 80-meter in a scaled-down, 26-foot model on center stage.

The yacht itself, which is currently under build, will be enormous, with six decks and a total interior volume of 2,175 gross tons. Aware that Amels has plenty of competitors in the 80-meter segment, the design has noteworthy features like the largest in-class, top-deck square footage, including a Jacuzzi and both access via an elevator and internal stairs as well as a spacious beach club that includes a spa, glass-bottom swimming pool and lounge area with openings on three sides.

With its vertical bow, long foredeck and tiered superstructure, Øino’s exterior is aiming for a timeless, classic look. Her modern lines will look as good in 10 years as the day she departs the yard,” he said in a statement, adding that the yacht has a “sense of scale,” but no space is wasted. “She is everything and more that you will expect from an 80-meter yacht,” he said.

The interior design has a neutral palette, with stained oak and walnut veneers, stones and leathers. The yard has kept these materials as natural-looking as possible. Loose furniture and other residential touches give the interior an open, homey feel.

WATCH

“Materials are treated in such a way that the natural characteristics remain as pure as possible,” said Sinot in a statement. “Splashes of color and special finishings made from bronzed metals and glass are infused into the design throughout to create the characteristics necessary to make the yacht stand out from the crowd.”

As part of Amels’s Limited-Edition approach, it will be built on the same hull and superstructure, but owners can heavily customize the interior as well as custom tenders and toys.

The 80 will have an owner’s deck with its own lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, jacuzzi just forward of the main stateroom, and sheltered area for dining on the aft deck.

The six other cabins on the main deck all offer exceptional views, with a flexible VIP arrangement. It will accommodate a total of 14, including the owners.

The new Amels will also have hybrid electric/diesel propulsion, as well as solar panels and recycling capabilities. The tender garage forward can accommodate a 37-foot tender, with space for other tenders and toys like jet skis. The open foredeck serves as a touch-and-go helipad.

“Every new yacht challenges us to push the limits of our absolute mastery,” said Adriaan Roose, Amels’s product manager. “Decades of Amels pedigree, experience and knowhow have fed the creation of the Amels 80.” The first yacht will be delivered in 2025.

Check out other images of the new yacht.