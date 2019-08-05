An Exclusive First Look Inside Amels’ New, Insanely Luxurious 220-Foot Superyacht

If you’ve been long awaiting catching a glimpse of Amels’ Aurora Borealis, well, we’ve got news. The spectacular, 220-foot superyacht, which launched in April, just arrived at the docks in Antibes, France, from Amels’ shipyard in Vlissingen, Netherlands. Now that the much-anticipated offering has been completed, it’s yours for the taking through Fraser Yachts for €87.5 million—about $94 million at the current exchange rate.

And the timing couldn’t be better. The vessel is a spacious, summertime dream in the making, with 6,458 square feet of deck space. Aurora Borealis‘ sundeck has a hot tub and indoor gym perched atop, as well as a swim platform.

The interiors, meanwhile, promise to be just as jaw-dropping. Aurora Borealis has its own beach club waiting just behind a transom door to the lower deck, as well as a spa with relaxation area and steam room. Four en suite guest cabins also occupy this lower space.

The owner loved the Limited Editions exterior styling by award-winning yacht designer Tim Heywood, which is what drew them to the Amels 220 in the first place. And another industry vet ensured the furnishings were up to snuff: Andrew Winch of the eponymous London-based Winch Design firm.

Of course, with so much space, you’ll want to have a guest or two around. Aurora Borealis has seven staterooms, with large windows to take in the views of the Mediterranean and beyond. Fraser promises these can collectively accommodate up to 14 guests. And the main-deck master suite is a real thing of beauty, with an office, sitting area, bedroom and bathroom with tub and walk-in shower. If that makes any friends staying with you jealous, there are also two VIP staterooms with full-height windows and sitting areas on the bridge deck.

It’ll also get you where you need to go. A couple of Caterpillar 3516C engines give the yacht a top speed of 17 knots and a cruise speed of 12.5, with a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at 12 knots. A tender garage houses two boats, the yacht’s Pasco limo tender and others.

If that sounds like your speed this summer, well, you know where to find Aurora Borealis. The yacht will also be shown at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

In the meantime, here’s an exclusive sneak peek, on us: