This New 197-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Comes With Its Own Beach Club, Helipad and Terrace

Dutch superyacht builder Amels recently revealed a 197-foot hybrid yacht designed by the renowned Espen Øino, based in Monaco. Scheduled for a 2022 delivery, the Amels 60 is already being constructed under the umbrella of the yard’s Limited Editions line. Introduced back in 2007, the line is essentially a made-to-measure version of the bespoke boatbuilding process: You get a proven platform between 180 and 272 feet that you may customize inside and out, working with whichever designer matches your vision for the interiors. This cuts the wait time in half, from four years to two, for a vessel of this size.

Amenity highlights of the new Amels 60 include an owner’s-suite balcony, a huge swim platform and adjoining beach club with gym as well as a large sundeck with the requisite hot tub.

This fresh design includes a new hull form penned by Amels’ naval architects in collaboration with parent-company Damen Shipyards’ in-house research lab. This is the platform upon which all the Amels 60s will be built. The aim was to create the perfect balance of full-displacement cruising comfort with fuel efficiency, an approach becoming more common among the large-yacht builders in the last few years. “As a naval architect and as a yacht designer, I like how the Amels 60 optimizes the waterline lengths, which increases the length-to-beam ratio,” Øino says. “This is a very efficient hull form, which, in combination with the hybrid propulsion, makes the Amels 60 quite unique in this size and range of vessels.”

The boat’s hybrid setup enables it to cruise up to 7 knots with electric-propulsion motors. The system uses several energy sources and emits very little noise and vibration, burns less fuel, incurs lower maintenance costs and reduces emissions.

Inside the boat, with its large 830-gross-tonnage interior volume and 34-foot beam, guests will appreciate the huge windows that bring in lots of natural light. Conceived by London’s Studio Indigo, headed up by founder and creative director Mark Fisher, the yacht gives a sense of space and flow. “This was achieved by opening up the views and vistas between spaces to make them feel bigger, lighter and brighter,” explains Fisher.

Six suites will house up to 12 guests, and there’s room for 12 crew members and a captain. Lounging space abounds, from the sundeck to the flybridge to the aft deck and down to the swim platform. The yacht will have a top speed of 15.5 knots and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles while eco-cruising at 13 knots.

