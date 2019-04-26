The New Amels Driftwood Is an Aquatic Playground Designed for Adventurers

If an inflatable slide that runs from sundeck to sea makes you grin, the 180-foot Amels Driftwood might be the right choice for your next charter. New to the Y.CO fleet in November, the yacht was built in 2017 by an experienced owner and build team with extensive knowledge of the Amels 180 series. That insight translates to long sweeping deck spaces for outdoor dining, flexible accommodations for up to 12 guests (with the option for two larger suites), and a spacious full-beam master stateroom with a private balcony that drops down at the touch of a button.

Ideal for active adventurers, Driftwood offers a toy-stocked watersports garage with paddleboards, equipment for jet surfing and Seabobs for powering under the waves. The 13-member crew has extensive watersports and adventure-cruising experience and includes an onboard scuba-diving instructor. A Sacs Strider 19 chase boat (aptly named Quikwood) and a 27-foot Xtender facilitate beach access and can serve as towboats for wakeboarding and waterskiing.