Pick Up This Custom Superyacht for This Summer

Dutch shipyard Amels recently launched the 221-foot Aurora Borealis (formerly Project Waka) from its shed in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. Scheduled for a summer 2019 delivery, the Amels Limited Editions 220 features exterior styling by UK-based Tim Heywood Design and a bespoke contemporary interior from British studio Winch Design. Based on the Amels Limited Editions 212 platform, the current owner chose to extend the decks to the yacht’s 221 feet. This means more than 6,450 square feet of livable deck space give everyone plenty of space to spread out and relax outdoors.

The yacht’s seven staterooms for a total of 14 guests include a main-deck master suite that offers up a large office, sitting area, bedroom space and beautiful bathroom with tub and walk-in shower. A sculptural staircase, as well as an elevator, joins the five decks. Two VIP staterooms with full-height windows and sitting areas reside on the bridge deck, along with the skylounge. The large aft deck houses a shaded dining table for 12 guests, as well as U-shaped seating for lounging around or cocktails.

Up on the sundeck, guests will enjoy the indoor gym and outdoor hot tub surrounded by sunpads. A shaded lounge area looks out over the hot tub and beyond to the view in front of the boat. Aft is another dining area for six.

The lower deck houses four guest cabins, each en suite. On that same deck is a large beach deck and club with sofa, bar and steam room that welcome guests to and from the water.

The tender garage accommodates two boats, including the yacht’s Pasco limo tender, as well as other water toys. Sixteen crew members make sure each guest has the perfect stay on board.

Aurora Borealis‘s full-displacement hull form, built in steel and aluminum, is propelled by two Caterpillar 3516C engines, giving the yacht a top speed of 17 knots and a cruise speed of 12.5. It has a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at 12 knots. Two pairs of Quantum stabilizers keep everything steady.

Now that the owner has weathered the excitement of building Aurora Borealis, that owner has listed the yacht for sale through the build representative, Antoine Larricq at Fraser Yachts. If you have € 87,500,000 (Approx. $ 98,688,000), Aurora Borealis can be yours this summer!