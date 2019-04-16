Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Pick Up This Custom Superyacht for This Summer

Fraser Yachts has listed the almost-finished Amels world-cruising superyacht, which will be delivered this summer.

AURORA BOREALIS: Amels 220 Limited Editions Photo: Courtesy of Amels/Fraser

Dutch shipyard Amels recently launched the 221-foot Aurora Borealis (formerly Project Waka) from its shed in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. Scheduled for a summer 2019 delivery, the Amels Limited Editions 220 features exterior styling by UK-based Tim Heywood Design and a bespoke contemporary interior from British studio Winch Design. Based on the Amels Limited Editions 212 platform, the current owner chose to extend the decks to the yacht’s 221 feet. This means more than 6,450 square feet of livable deck space give everyone plenty of space to spread out and relax outdoors.

Related

The yacht’s seven staterooms for a total of 14 guests include a main-deck master suite that offers up a large office, sitting area, bedroom space and beautiful bathroom with tub and walk-in shower. A sculptural staircase, as well as an elevator, joins the five decks. Two VIP staterooms with full-height windows and sitting areas reside on the bridge deck, along with the skylounge. The large aft deck houses a shaded dining table for 12 guests, as well as U-shaped seating for lounging around or cocktails.

AURORA BOREALIS: Amels 220 Limited Editions

Aurora Borealis has more than 6,450 square feet of exterior deck space.  Photo: Courtesy of Amels/Fraser

Up on the sundeck, guests will enjoy the indoor gym and outdoor hot tub surrounded by sunpads. A shaded lounge area looks out over the hot tub and beyond to the view in front of the boat. Aft is another dining area for six.

The lower deck houses four guest cabins, each en suite. On that same deck is a large beach deck and club with sofa, bar and steam room that welcome guests to and from the water.

AURORA BOREALIS: Amels 220 Limited Editions superyacht

The yacht features an extended swim platform and beach club just on the other side of this transom door.  Photo: Courtesy of Amels/Fraser

The tender garage accommodates two boats, including the yacht’s Pasco limo tender, as well as other water toys. Sixteen crew members make sure each guest has the perfect stay on board.

Aurora Borealis‘s full-displacement hull form, built in steel and aluminum, is propelled by two Caterpillar 3516C engines, giving the yacht a top speed of 17 knots and a cruise speed of 12.5. It has a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at 12 knots. Two pairs of Quantum stabilizers keep everything steady.

Now that the owner has weathered the excitement of building Aurora Borealis, that owner has listed the yacht for sale through the build representative, Antoine Larricq at Fraser Yachts. If you have € 87,500,000 (Approx. $ 98,688,000), Aurora Borealis can be yours this summer!

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 68% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad