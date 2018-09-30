Amels Adds a New 242 at Monaco

The Dutch builder Amels has sold a new 242 Limited Editions superyacht. The announcement was made during this week’s Monaco Yacht Show.

The Tim Heywood exterior shares the original 242 profile that Amels introduced three years ago when it launched the model, but the owner will customize the interior to individual tastes.

“This yacht will once again show a different character to any of our previous Limited Editions deliveries,” says Rutger Dolk, an executive with the Amels commercial team. “The ability to adapt the proven platform to the client’s wishes is why our Limited Editions approach is working so well.”

Amels said its 242 has become the world’s most successful yacht in the 250-ft. range. The yard builds the exterior on a fixed production schedule, and when an owner buys the yacht, interior modifications are made. That means that yacht is highly customized but delivered in a shorter time frame than a typical custom yacht. The next 242 is scheduled for delivery in mid-2020.

The 242 has bespoke features like 4,000-sq. ft. owner’s deck, with a forward-facing stateroom that looks over the foredeck, along with a rear deck for privacy and similar unobstructed views.

The main deck’s aft cockpit includes a 21-ft.-long infinity pool, dance floor, dining area. It is 1,900 square feet of potential party area. The 242 most distinctive feature is the wellness/spa area in the center of the yacht. Replacing the traditional beach club at the stern of the yacht, this layout features a 210-sq.ft. balcony that folds out over the water, avoiding the noise and vibration of the diesels, not to mention potential exhaust fumes.

The yacht’s 40-ft. beam provides excellent interior volume across its four decks. The yacht also has two VIP suites on the main deck and three guest suites on the lower deck that have direct access to the wellness center. The flybridge has a crow’s nest-style area for relaxation, with a Jacuzzi. The yacht has a top speed of 16.5 knots, with a range of 5,000 nautical miles at friendly cruise. It also has quarters for 18 crew and the captain.