Boat of the Week: This 135-Foot Explorer Yacht Has One of the Largest Flybridges in Its Class

Even a conventional-looking yacht can yield big surprises. The new Amer 41 Explorer was designed not to turn heads but to supersize the functionality of the boat—at least as far as the veteran owner is concerned.

Among the innovations are a double tender garage on the forward area and a super-cool crane that resembles a huge side railing but then folds out to launch the tenders. Having a tender deck on a 135-footer is a rarity, even on a much larger superyacht. And the slide-out crane? Never. That’s a one-of-a-kind design that’s both functional while adding to the yacht’s contemporary look.

The currently unnamed explorer, now in build with Amer Yachts in Italy, also broke the rules of yacht design by eliminating the beach club and therewith expanding the flybridge.

The integrated crane is one of multiple innovations on the explorer. Courtesy Luiz De Basto

Miami-based designer Luiz De Basto created the Amer 41 for a repeat client, taking some features from the owner’s previous yacht, Far Far Away, a 127-foot displacement expedition yacht he also penned. Far Far Away has an aft-heavy profile, with guest areas placed near the stern while, like with the new 41, a large tender deck is situated forward. This unusual configuration separates social spaces from service areas while making the boat more functional. The owner loved it so much that he mandated it be a key design feature on his new boat.

“The family enjoyed extensive travels aboard Far Far Away, and their experiences formed the basis for this new design,” De Basto told Robb Report. “The vision was for a larger and improved version that kept the open foredeck, a solution that they had tested and approved.”

The bridge overlooks the foredeck, with a floor-to-ceiling forward angled windshield that gives the captain 270-degrees of visibility. The “floating” dashboard, complete with an advanced electronic package, will be “evocative of a cinematic spaceship,” says De Basto.

The yacht has a conventional profile, but note the tenders on the foredeck. Courtesy Luiz De Basto

The project was originally intended to be 164 feet, below 500 GT, but the owner, who paused the project during Covid, decided to reduce the length to 135 feet. One of his essential requirements was on-deck storage for two 26-foot tenders—plus jet skis—and a raised touch-and-go helipad forward of that for cruising in remote locations. On weekends, it could double as a dance floor.

While this configuration is unusual, it’s a smart solution, especially with the integrated crane. The system was conceived by De Basto for quick launch-and-retrieval of tenders and eliminates the need for an aft tender garage. The crane also gives the boat a cool look that legitimizes its custom explorer design.

The owner also decided to do away with a traditional beach club, which is almost sacrilege in the current design trend of ever-larger beach clubs and swim platforms that usually include foldout side decks.

The foredeck also doubles as a helipad. Courtesy Luiz De Basto

“The family never used the beach club on their older boat,” says De Basto. “Instead, they decided this time to increase the flybridge by 55 feet. While that’s not hugely evident from the exterior renderings, it actually represents more than 40 percent of the yacht’s total length.”

There’s plenty of space across the yacht for socializing. The aft side exterior decks are dedicated to social activities and also guarantee the family privacy when the boat is docked stern to, which you wouldn’t get with a conventional beach club. On the upper deck is a sky lounge with direct access to alfresco dining, while the flybridge—the area where the family intend to spend most of their time—is dedicated to outdoor entertainment, with sunbeds, a bar, a pizza oven and a rotating sofa. Forward is an observation seating area for privacy. A glass staircase will connect all four decks.

The interior has yet to be revealed but will have a layout similar to the owner’s previous yacht, with five cabins for up to 10 guests on the lower deck amidships. The main deck is given over to a salon and dining area with sliding glass doors on each side. De Basto describes it as having “clean lines, full of texture and oriented around family life.”

The boat’s 7-foot draft allows it to visit shallow-water areas like the Bahamas. Courtesy Luiz De Basto

“My aim with the Amer 41 Explorer was to incorporate the lifestyle demands of a veteran owner with the functional elements of an explorer yacht,” De Basto continues. “Finding that balance between aesthetics and experiences is an intrinsic part of yacht ownership.”

Optima Design did the naval architecture and hull engineering on the steel hull, which has a shallow draft of 7.4 feet. Optima designed the bottom to enhance fuel efficiency and the Volvo Penta D13 IMO III engines will lower emissions. The 41 is expected to have a cruise speed of 12 knots, with an estimated top speed of 15 knots. Construction at Amer Yachts began in early 2022, with delivery scheduled for early 2025. By then, we should have a name for the innovative explorer.

