This Sleek New 230-Foot Megayacht Is Perfect for the Big Spender Who Hates Clutter

British designer Andy Waugh likes to push the envelope with superyacht concepts, but his latest creation is all about “sophisticated simplicity.”

The 230-foot megayacht, christened Serafina, was designed for an American tech billionaire and has been outfitted with a range of modern features to guarantee the good life at sea.

“Serafina could be described as the only superyacht you will ever need,” Waugh said in a statement.

According to the Brit, Serefina’s layout strikes a perfect balance of interior and exterior space. Her seven cabins have been neatly arranged across three decks to ensure there is still plenty of room outdoors. Four guest cabins are located on the lower deck aft for direct access to the beach club, while the crew quarters are conveniently positioned toward the bow near the engine room and wheelhouse. This minimizes crew footfall and general disturbance in guest areas, according to Waugh’s eponymous design studio.

The full-beam owner’s suite, meanwhile, sits forward on the main deck. Elsewhere on this deck, there is a generous main saloon and a large dining room for entertaining. Speaking of which, the vessel can comfortably accommodate up to 14 seafarers and is perfect for remote getaways with family or friends.

The highlight of the exterior is the vast sundeck, which is split into two distinct areas. There is a large swimming pool forward and a plush lounge aft. Not to be outdone, the bridge deck is equipped with an expansive alfresco dining area.

Serafina seems to have less lavish amenities than some of the studio’s previous designs. The 574-foot, eight-deck gigayacht Acionna, for instance, sports a full-size squash court, helicopter hanger and a 66-foot indoor pool. But perhaps that’s the key to Serafina’s sophisticated simplicity.

Waugh has not yet given any details regarding the yacht’s propulsion system, but Acionna was imagined with a hydrogen setup similar to the ones currently being trialed in cruise ships and ferries. If Serafina follows suit, it will be a zero-impact yacht.

Serafina is currently in the engineering phase at Dorries Yachts in Bremen, Germany. Stay tuned for updates.

