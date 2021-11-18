Sunreef’s New Custom Sailing Yacht Has a Hotel-Style Master Suite With a Disappearing TV

A custom catamaran should capture the spirit of its owner, and that’s certainly the case with Sunreef’s newest fleet member.

Christened Anima, which is Latin for “spirit” or “soul,” the multihull is based on the Polish yard’s acclaimed Sunreef 70 model, but has been tailored specifically to the taste of its discerning new owner.

Built in composite, the cat sports a sleek silhouette and clean lines that are synonymous with Sunreef, though it’s inside where things really get interesting. The client, who has previously commissioned cats through Sunreef, opted to include a master suite that feels like checking into a high-end hotel. Located in the portside hull, it features a plush king-size bed, sizable ensuite and a retractable TV that seamlessly blends into the gleaming desk when not in use. The starboard hull, meanwhile, houses three guest cabins with ensuite bathrooms. There are also two cabins for the crew.

Like the luxe lodgings, the rest of Anima’s interior is finished in a timeless palette of gray, silver and ebony that results in an “elegant and contemporary” feel, according to the yard. The main deck is dedicated to a sprawling saloon that’s fitted with two giant sofas and a table amidship for entertaining. From here, you can access the aft deck that comes complete with an alfresco dining area and a large hydraulic swim platform.

Elsewhere, Anima’s flybridge sports a dining table, large sofa and a wet bar with BBQ, while the front terrace offers a full-beam lounge with sunken seating and sun pads. Seafarers will also be able to enjoy a large selection of water toys while onboard, as well as a cinema and gym.

Anima has lots of spirit in the propulsion department, too. The cat is equipped with twin 225 hp engines and a 1,722-square-foot sail for additional power. This not only increases the vessel’s efficiency, but also makes it more eco-friendly.

On top of that, this cat has accolades. The Sunreef 70 model was voted as best Sailing Yacht at The International Yacht & Aviation Awards this year due to her unique combination of smooth sailing and luxury.

Best of all, Anima will also be available for charter in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, starting at $65,000 a week. Now that’s the spirit.

Check out more photos below: