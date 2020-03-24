Meet ‘Hide,’ the New 164-Foot Superyacht Designed to Blend Into the Ocean

A superyacht designed to blend in? Sounds like an oxymoron, but that’s exactly what young creative Anna Borla is hoping to achieve with her latest concept, fittingly called Hide.

The formidable yacht designer—who is a finalist in BOAT’s Young Designer of the Year 2020 awards—has penned a sizable 164-foot vessel that aims to be at one with its surroundings. Sporting a demure slate hull, the superyacht is fitted with reflective glass panels that allow it to mirror the ever-changing landscape.

“Hide wants to blend in with the environment around her,” Borla tells Robb Report.

To add to this, the design features clean, simple lines and an understated silhouette. She’s not an immediate attention seeker—like, say, Adastra—but don’t let the coy, chameleon-of-the-sea fool you. She’s a showstopper in other ways.

“Hide has a huge bow that allows for a big comfort zone with a long pool and an amazing overview,” Borla explains.

The designer is not exaggerating. The expansive open-air foredeck affords an incredible amount of space—for tanning, pool parties, alfresco dining, you name it—and is radically different to most other superyacht concepts. It even features a removable canopy, so you can create a covered shade area if you so desire.

Thanks to the flat superstructure, Borla has added photovoltaic solar panels to the roof of the wheelhouse to facilitate a hybrid propulsion system. There’s also plenty of space for lithium batteries on board. And the designer extends those eco-friendly vibes inside by featuring furniture made with recycled textiles.

Luxury, meanwhile, comes in the form of an oversized owner’s apartment which measures a lofty 775 square feet and includes a full-beam master bedroom with balconies on each side, plus a studio/library, lobby and ensuite.

The vessel can accommodate a further eight guests across two generous VIP suites and two twin guest cabins located on the lower deck. Elsewhere on this level are quarters capable of housing eight crew.

Of course, Hide is replete with all the requisite five-star amenities, including a beach club, gym and tender garage.

Borla designed the superyacht for the first-ever Rossinavi Design Challenge but, unfortunately, lost out to Italian design duo Gianluca Bina and Mirko Oprandi. Still, we can’t wait to see—or not see, perhaps?—Hide in the water soon.