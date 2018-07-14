Anna Fendi Designs Interior of Invictus 370GT Special Edition Yacht

Following the successful debut of the Invictus 370 GT at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2016, the brand has further developed with a new collaboration between Invictus principal designer Christian Grande and Italian fashion designer Anna Fendi. The 2016 370 GT model with its sculpted hull, reverse bow, and innovative layout created a marked buzz around the brand.

After a chance meeting between Fendi and Grande, and realization that they had similar creative objectives, the idea for the Special Edition was borne. At 37 feet, the yacht was initially conceived as a luxury dayboat for overnight cruising, but could also be used as a tender for a larger yacht or as a chase boat. Looking to add something a little bit more to the original 2016 model, Fendi was the perfect fit. As Grande comments, “The resulting alchemy combined both our styles in perfect harmony and the end product is a truly beautiful yacht that responds to a specific niche in the market.”

The model comes with four different layout options: The forward dinette and full-beam owner’s cabin is featured on the Special Edition but clients will have a choice for future models. Subtle colors complement and contrast to give the interior a soft palette. Opaque and polished finishes add warmth while the metallic chromed black add a richness to the finishing touches.

Along with the soft black-and-white theme, there are numerous other trademarks of the Fendi brand: design motifs taken from leather goods and travel cases; the owner’s cabin wardrobe is designed after a classic travel case; Fendi has created bespoke tableware, and storage for wine bottles or other glassware under a lifting top in the dinette; and finally, the mirrored forward bulkhead with black nickel components is reminiscent of the Villa Laetitia hotel refurbished by Fendi.

Moving back outside, the same style extends to the yacht’s exterior where the teak decking and ivory caulking on the cockpit have been designed in herringbone pattern and the sofas feature leather belts and buckles with Fendi’s signature.

As Fendi comments, “I was inspired by old steamer trunks in parchment and Bulgarian leather…I’ve always adored yachts of this size. They have an intrinsic sense of proportion, with an intimate and adventurous feel.” It is this attention to detail from the team that has created a truly special edition for the 370 GT.