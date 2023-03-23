This Bonkers 427-Foot Trimaran Concept Has a Silhouette Inspired by a Bird Floating on Water

Aras Kazar’s just let fly another bonkers trimaran concept.

The European yacht designer, who has a rep for penning disruptive vessels, unveiled a new 427-footer on Thursday that is meant to emulate a bird floating on the water. It’s sure to ruffle the feathers of a few purists, too.

Named after the Lakota word for “thunder,” Wakíŋyaŋ (or Wakinyan) is replete with sleek, angular lines that come together to create one visually arresting silhouette. The aluminum vessel pairs a sharp, pointed bow and a prominent main hull with two smaller outrigger hulls that kind of look like wings.

The sleek hull and pointed bow. Aras Kazar

More interesting still, the main hull is equipped with expansive panels of tempered glass. This ensures the interior is not only bathed in natural light but also provides seafarers with epic, panoramic views. On top of that, it creates a nice flow between the decks.

The aft deck. Aras Kazar

Kazar says the interior has a soft, gentle feeling to help you feel calm and relaxed. The multihull can accommodate up to 12 guests across five “cloudy” staterooms and one owner’s suite. In terms of amenities, there is a supersized pool on the aft deck that is flanked by sunbeds and a large indoor spa for more private dips.

A close-up of an outrigger. Aras Kazar

Kazar points out that Wakinyan is “not one of those boring slow superyachts.” The designer sees the yacht with an all-electric propulsion system and hydrofoil technology that would give it a maximum speed of 32 knots.

The interior. Aras Kazar

Kazar has been churning out “minimalist, futuristic, and sleek” concepts for the past decade. His previous designs include a 492-foot gigayacht that was designed to look like an unknown object hovering above the horizon and an epic 217-foot trimaran that was inspired by Noah’s Ark. The creative says he has a few more projects in the pipeline, too, which will be released in the coming months. You could say he’s spreading his wings.