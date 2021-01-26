Arcadia Yachts Unveils a Highly Efficient 78-Footer That Can Cover Over 1,400 Miles

In 2019, Arcadia Yachts made waves when it unveiled a new 78-footer known as Sherpa XL at the Cannes Yachting Festival, but the Italian yard is not resting on its laurels. It’s just revealed a second Sherpa XL which is more powerful and stylish than its predecessor.

“We listened to the suggestions of our owners and decided to work on various details to make this new unit the perfect example of how Arcadia can always look forward,” Ugo Pellegrino, director of the Italian shipyard, said in a statement.

Working with the Milan-based studio Hot Lab, the yard tweaked both the layout of the vessel and the luxury materials used. The team opted to incorporate oak flooring, subdued grey furniture and reflective materials to give the feeling of more space onboard. The vessel also sports full-height windows and a flowing open-plan design to bring the outdoor world in.

Accommodation comes in the form of a generous master suite, a VIP suite and two guest cabins with twin beds. In this second unit, the shipyard opted for a closed galley that spans 54 square meters and is jampacked with top-of-the-line appliances.

Arguably the coolest feature is the striking sky lounge. It is fitted with innovative glass panels that can be raised or lowered with the simple touch of a button to either let the sea breeze in or give you greater protection. Another highlight is the sun lounge, which overlooks the sea and features a dining table for 10, plus a bar with two wine coolers for the requisite al fresco vino. Elsewhere, there’s a sundeck where sun worshippers can catch a few more rays.

Naturally, the vessel also includes toys and a 13-foot tender that can be stored in a nifty side garage forward of the engine. This space also acts as sound insulation between the engine room and master cabin to keep things nice and quiet.

Fitted with two Volvo Penta IPS 1350 diesel engines, the yacht is more powerful than its predecessor and can reach a max speed of 23 knots. She can also cover some serious nautical miles. The vessel’s consumption levels are almost 30 percent lower than other yachts in class and her estimated range is more than 1,000 miles at 12 knots or 1,400 miles at 10 knots.

To top it off, Sherpa XL is equipped with solar panels on the roof that generate 2.5 kW of clean energy to power the main services on board. That means the vessel also has a lower environmental impact than its petrol-guzzling counterparts. We can only imagine what the third-generation design will look like.

You can check out more photos of the vessel below: