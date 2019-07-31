Quantcast
Schlep All Your Toys AND Your Sunlounging Friends Onboard This Relaxing Yacht

Arcadia Yachts' partially solar Sherpa XL yacht will debut this September in Cannes.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

If ever there was a yacht built for sun lounging, the Sherpa XL is it. Arcadia Yachts’ world debut of its new 80-foot boat at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019 marks a decade in design for the Italian shipyard, and it promises not to disappoint.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Staggered decks.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

The vast exterior deck areas have been conceived with relaxation in mind. This element is emphasized by the yacht’s staggered aft decks, a design feature conceived in partnership with exterior and interior design studio Hot Lab. The unusual arrangement provides room for one central staircase running through the heart of the vessel, which means maximum exterior guest space, and some quirky layouts as well.The 377-foot sundeck is dedicated to sun worshippers, with loose furniture along all sides and a bar for open-air aperitifs.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Sherpa XL’s large sundeck.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

A larger-than-normal stern platform provides direct access to the water, while all toys and tenders are neatly arranged out of sight. This is supported by a nifty side garage large enough to store a 13-foot tender, which means guests can freely enjoy the entire deck area without being disturbed, and crew can easily access the tender without the need for cranes or hoists.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

The large swim platform gives easy access to the water.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

A design connection with the sea is most evident in the skylounge, which benefits from power windows that go up and down (much like a car). This means chilly air-conditioning can be replaced with a natural sea breeze at the touch of a button.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Skylounge.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

And the topsides along the cockpit have openings that allow guests to enjoy the view whether sat on the sofas or dining at the table (large enough to seat up to 10 guests).

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Aft-deck lounge with dining area.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

Sporting 2,370 square feet of interior space, the compact yacht boasts a 23-foot-wide beam, and a flexible three- or four-guest cabin layout (including a master and a VIP) dependent on the owner’s preference.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Master suite.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Master bath.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

Reaching a top speed of 20 knots powered by two Volvo Penta IPS 1050 diesel engines, the Sherpa XL is also equipped with solar panels that ensure 3 kW of clean energy—enough to power the main hotellerie services on board—in a bid to reduce the yacht’s environmental impact.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Solar panels are installed on the forward portion of the yacht.  Photo: Courtesy of Arcadia Yachts

