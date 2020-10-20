This 85-Foot Hybrid Explorer Yacht Will Be Made From Recycled Aluminum and Plastic Bottles

One man’s trash in another man’s ocean adventure. That’s the ethos behind Arksen‘s newest explorer yacht—an eco-conscious 85-footer known as Project Ocean that will be made from recycled aluminum and plastic bottles.

The upcycled vessel, which is currently under construction at the Wight Shipyard Company in the UK, is the flagship of Arksen’s new Explorer Series. This new wave of sustainable vessels, which also includes a 45-footer, a 60-footer and a 75-footer, is designed to encourage true off-grid adventures while pushing the boundaries of marine design.

The experts at Humphreys Yacht Design are responsible for the exterior and naval architecture and have ensured that the long-range explorer is at once sleek and sturdy. Project Ocean features a highly efficient hull that slices through the seas to lower both running costs and emissions. The hull and the superstructure will also be forged from lightweight, recycled aluminum from Hydro, which may be recycled again at the end of the vessel’s life.

What’s more, Project Ocean packs full hybrid propulsion. She offers a top speed of 14 knots, a cruising speed of between 9 and 11 knots, and a maximum range of up to 7,000 nautical miles. That means no destination is off-limits, especially since the vessel can operate off the grid. Project Ocean will be equipped with solar panels that provide up to 7kW of zero-carbon electrical power. Plus, her onboard heating and ventilation systems employ thermal reclaim to further improve efficiency.

“Arksen’s dedication to researching and understanding our impact on the environment will be invaluable in helping to re-shape the development of leisure-vessel production in the motor yacht sector, ”Tom Humphreys, co-director of Humphreys Yacht Design, said in a press release. “The efficient design, sustainable technologies and long-range capabilities of the Arksen fleet are more important than ever today. We think it’s very exciting, the right product at the right time.”

Inside, meanwhile, Design Unlimited carried on a sustainable theme and has used a wide range of recycled materials. Even the luxurious furnishings are covered with fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. The layout offers four generous cabins that can sleep up to 12 explorers. The highlight is, of course, the full-beam master suite that features a multipurpose space that can be used as a library, study, nursery or home theater. (We’d suggest the latter, of course.)

Arksen is forecasting an 18-month build, with sea trials planned for spring 2022. When Project Ocean does eventually hit the sea, she will be routinely used to conduct research and conservation projects through the Arksen Foundation.

“To have the first Arksen 85 vessel in production is a big milestone in our journey and we look forward to having our first boat on the water in the near future,” added Arksen’s founder Jasper Smith.

We’re looking forward to it, too.

Check out more renders of the vessel below: