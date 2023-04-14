This Art Deco-Inspired Superyacht Concept Takes Its Streamlined Design Cues From the 1930s

What would the Chrysler Building look like in superyacht form? That very question is what spurred Coquine Design’s latest concept.

Christened Steamer 888, the 289-footer is a modern twist on classic Art Deco style with a sleek silhouette and a good dose of glamour. The vessel takes design cues from the 1930s Streamline Moderne movement that emphasized curving forms, long horizontal lines, and nautical elements.

Christian Leyk, the studio’s creative director, says the exterior is a mix between the New York Central Hudson steam train, the Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation jet, and a polished Dualit toaster. The silhouette was also informed by an array of 1920s Manhattan landmarks. Despite the multitude of references, the design is surprisingly simple and streamlined.

The salon. Silvia Iraghi

“We might be biased, but we think she turned out rather sexy,” Leyk said in a statement.

Steamer 888’s fast-displacement hull is nearly 290 feet long, but her interior volume is closer to that of a 200-foot superyacht. That’s because the studio wanted to avoid cramming in too many amenities and decks. The final layout would be determined by the owner, but there’s enough space for a good size salon, a second lounge, a spacious owner’s suite, and cabins for up to eight guests.

The interior design, which is the handiwork of Silvia Iraghi, evokes the 1920s with rich colors, bold geometric shapes, and decadent details. Iraghi used rounded furniture and shapes to create a sense of fluidity and a handful of luxurious materials to connect one room with the next. A cool touch is that the ceilings are made up of resin panels that have been backlit to create the look of draped fabric.

The owner’s suite. Silvia Iraghi

The three exterior decks, meanwhile, are equipped with a pool, a beach club, and a garage for toys and tenders. Leyk even has a few ideas for a matching runabout: “Something featuring polished aluminum and rivets and a repurposed aircraft engine,” he adds. Maybe the tender could be a mini Empire State Building?

Click here to see all the photos of Steamer 888.