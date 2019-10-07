Meet the ‘Artefact,’ the Hybrid Superyacht That Can Run in Total Silence

As of press time, the environmentally sensitive 262-foot superyacht Artefact was undergoing sea trials before its scheduled, much-anticipated end-of-summer delivery. Silent operation and maximum stability are the goals for the vessel from German shipyard Nobiskrug, which unveiled the concept at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show. The yacht’s steel hull and composite superstructure, designed by Gregory C. Marshall, are noteworthy because of the 248 feet of sundeck-mounted solar panels and large battery storage system, both of which allow Artefact to operate silently for short bursts without any combustion engines. Its DC-bus diesel-electric variable-speed Azipod-propulsion and dynamic-positioning systems are almost equally noteworthy, eliminating the need to drop anchor onto the fragile seafloor. They also ensure efficiency and lower emissions. Custom six-bladed propellers minimize noise and vibration while maximizing performance, and a wastewater-recycling system filters and refreshes water for use in the technical systems. All of these green-centric designs have enabled the five-deck vessel to pass the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III emissions regulations, one of the first superyachts to do so.

Besides its friend-of-the-environment attributes, Artefact also caries 7,965 square feet of curved glasswork, which weighs close to 60 tons—not an unimpressive feat when one considers that most yacht designers strive to save weight wherever possible, using quarter-inch veneers of marble and fine wood over lighter materials to keep the vessel afloat. The lightweight composite superstructure makes the heft of the glass possible. And you can imagine the views, not to mention all that light, those on board will experience.

“Privacy is paramount,” says Marshall of this particular project, “but so is the ability to enjoy one’s surroundings. The windows are exceptionally large, but they aren’t just picture boxes directing your view. You don’t just look out—you look forward, aft, up and down. And yet you can’t see from one space into another.”

Bucking tradition, the master suite occupies the aft deck instead of the forward main deck. In total, Artefact houses eight staterooms and 12 crew cabins. All guest social areas are located in low-acceleration zones for more serene cruising. The aim of this vessel is smooth-riding comfort, and the yacht’s hull has undergone extensive testing to make sure this is so.

Check out more images of Artefact below: