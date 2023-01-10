A Treasure Trove of Rare Artifacts Was Just Recovered From a 180-Year-Old Shipwreck in the Canadian Arctic

It’s been nearly two centuries since HMS Erebus sank, but the ship remains a font of historic treasures.

Underwater archeologists recovered 275 rare artifacts from the storied wreck in the Canadian Arctic late last year, according to a statement shared by Parks Canada last month.

HMS Erebus departed England with HMS Terror in May 1845 in search of the elusive Northwest Passage between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The two ships, both under the command of Sir John Franklin, mysteriously disappeared at some point during the expedition, and the 128 crew were never heard from again. Fast forward to 2014. when Canadian archaeologists discovered the remains of Erebus near King William Island in the northernmost Canadian territory of Nunavut. Terror’s skeleton was found nearby in 2016.

The ROV in the diving hole at the Erebus site in April. Aimie Néron, Parks Canada

Dives to the wrecks were off-limits during the pandemic, but Parks Canada’s archaeologists and local Inuit guardians from Gjoa Haven were finally able to return last year. In April and May 2022, the team checked on the physical condition of Erebus with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) called Deep Trekker.

Later in September, archaeological research operations began. The team completed 56 individual dives over the course of 11 days. Divers recovered an embossed leather folio, an eyeglass lens and a lieutenant’s epaulets, along with plates, serving dishes, platters and more.

Inuit guardians and Parks Canada’s archaeologists at the Erebus dive site in May. Thierry Boyer, Parks Canada

Archaeologists began excavation of what could be the second lieutenant’s cabin, continued the excavation of what is believed to be the third lieutenant’s cabin and completed excavation of part of the captain’s steward’s pantry.

In addition, Parks Canada gained a further understanding of the physical changes to Erebus. Researchers believe that most damage to the wreck is due to the waves generated by wind storms. The team will continue monitor any deterioration and track the impact climate change has on the site.

“Located in one of the planet’s most unique and sensitive marine environments, the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror are some of the best-preserved wooden wrecks in the world,” Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s environment and climate change minister, said in a statement. “The important archaeological research onsite continues to advance our understanding of how changing climate conditions are impacting the region and helps us preserve and protect irreplaceable natural and cultural heritage.”

The artifacts discovered aboard Erebus, which are jointly owned by the Inuit Heritage Trust and the Canadian government, will now be studied and preserved at Parks Canada’s lab in Ottawa.