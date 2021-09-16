Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

Good things really do come in threes—at least for Atlante Yachts.

The Italian shipyard has just unveiled a trio of new explorer yachts dubbed the Classic Series. The semi-custom vessels aim to bring a touch of sophistication to the expedition class, combining sleek design with a steel hull hearty enough to venture into rough waters.

The line’s three models—the Classic 30, Classic 33 and Classic 37—were all designed by Paolo Dose of the Studio VYD. Although each boat has its own distinct personality (which can be modified if necessary), there is a shared design language inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts. In addition to their good looks, they are also rugged, ocean-going explorer yachts first and foremost, and have the steel hull, 5,000-nautical-mile range and low-fuel consumption to prove it.

The smallest of the three is the comparatively stripped-down Classic 30: Measuring 98.4 feet (or 30 meters) from bow to stern, the boat has four decks (sun, upper, main and lower), and room for up to 10 adults in its five guest cabins, with additional room for a crew of seven. The mid-range model is the Classic 33. It measures 108.3 feet and has all the features of the Classic 30, plus a beach club and a folding swim platform. At the top of the line is the Classic 37 (pictured up top). Measuring 121.4 feet, it has all the deluxe features of its smaller siblings, plus a convertible beach club with its own infinity pool. When you don’t feel like going for a dip, it can easily be covered and converted into additional deck space.

Each Classic yacht will be built by Turkish shipbuilder Megi Yay Yachts, which has previously collaborated with Atlante on the Virtus superyacht, among other boats. Atlante is taking orders for the explorer yachts now, with pricing beginning at $8.1 million for the Classic 30, $10 million for the Classic 33 and $13.5 million for the Classic 37.

Check out more photos of the Classic 37 below: