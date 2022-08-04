Azimut’s Innovative New 116-Foot Superyacht Gives New Meaning to the Words ‘Open Plan’

Azimut’s latest fleet member proves that it is indeed what’s on the inside that counts.

The new 118-footer, which left the Italian yard this week, features a groundbreaking layout and design choices that have “never been seen before,” according to Azimut. It’s also the first Grande 36 Metri model to hit the seas.

As its moniker implies, the superyacht is part of Azimut’s popular Grande line. Penned by Alberto Mancini, the exterior is replete with sleek and sinuous lines that are synonymous with the Grande designs. She sports a displacement-to-planing hull designed by Pierluigi Ausonio, along with a lightweight superstructure made from a mix of GRP and carbon fiber. Together, this improves the vessel’s efficiency while reducing its carbon footprint.

In fact, Azimut claims the 36 Metri produces 15 to 30 percent fewer carbon emissions than boats of the same size with traditional chine hulls. It can certainly tear it up on the seas, too. With twin MTU 2400 engines, the speedster can reach 24 knots at full tilt.

What sets this model apart, though, is the fact that clients can fully customize the layout. This particular owner has taken full advantage of that. First and foremost, the new addition sports a singular semi-walkaround upper deck that runs from the stern to the tip of the bow. This gives seafarers easy access to all areas of the yacht while also providing stellar ocean views.

WATCH

Designed by Achille Salvagni, the interior is characterized by large windows and an open-plan layout that aims to create a “sense of freedom.” Another highlight is the sky lounge, which is equipped with oversized glass doors that invite the outside world in. As for accommodation, the vessel is fitted with five generous staterooms that can sleep up to 10.

If you happen to be across the pond in September, you can check out the newcomer in the flesh. The Grande 36 Metri will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022.