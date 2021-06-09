Azimut’s New 125-Foot Trideck Flagship Brings the Outdoors in with 4 Terraces

Azimut’s Grande Trideck is not only the Italian builder’s new flagship, but it represents a new way of moving between the interior and exterior spaces. The 125-footer was a collaboration between Azimut’s internal team and an all-star cast of outside designers: Alberto Mancini created the exterior, residential designer Achille Salvagni fashioned the interior and Pierluigi Ausonio did the naval architecture for the hull.

The yacht’s fluid design, including stepping-stone decks, a whimsical modern interior and a large transom beach, shows how yacht design is changing, moving from the strict boundaries between interior and outer spaces to a more informal, hybrid lifestyle. The best example on the new Azimut is the 322-sq. ft. “Sea View” terrace, which sits above the long, extended beach club at the transom. Hanging over the beach, the terrace is for socializing, informal meals and watching the kids playing on water toys or swimming around the yacht. It’s also connected to a small enclave with full-height windows and doors that allows for privacy when the vessel is moored stern-to, as yachts often are in the Mediterranean.

Azimut-Benetti Group CEO Marco Valle told Robb Report during the boat’s virtual launch that these open areas represent a new way of design that promotes flexible living. The private patio, Valle added, is the type of creative feature the builder will display on future models.

The upper tiers include the Dining Terrace, for either alfresco or more formal meals, and top sundeck, which offers exceptional views, along with a Jacuzzi, sunbeds and American-style bar for evening cocktails.

While Mancini’s multifaceted exterior is masculine, with defined lines, arches and sharp angles, the Achille Salvagni interior is soft, open and flowing, with his trademark circular insets across the ceilings as well as his inimitable light fixtures, bespoke chairs and even a metal bathtub that doubles as a sculpture in the main suite. Salvagni divided the owner’s suite into separate areas, using the entrance as a lobby/dressing area and turning the bathroom into a wellness center.

Rich materials include tay wood walls, contrasted by a polished mahogany, and textured Cardoso stone floors. The master designer employed beautiful, subtle and sometimes clashing materials across the yacht.

The five-stateroom layout includes the main suite, with four guest staterooms in the lower deck. A sixth VIP stateroom, which most owners have ordered, is designed into the upper deck.

Even though it’s 10 feet longer and 35 tons heavier than Azimut’s Grande 35Metri, which carried the first-generation D2P hull, the new Trideck consumes fuel at the same rate above 19 knots as its smaller sibling, while it’s 15 percent more efficient at a 15-knot cruising speed. At 12 knots, it has a range of 1,700 miles. Those numbers might not mean much to a landlubber, but they translate to faster speeds, better fuel efficiency and a longer range, showing just how far the Grande range has evolved.

Check out the Grande Trideck’s other features: