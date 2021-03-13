Azimut’s New Design-Forward 53-Foot Yacht Has a Floating Flybridge

Azimut Yachts today held a virtual unveiling of its new 53, showing the just-launched motoryacht running hard off the coast of La Spezia, Italy. The 53 is distinguished by several features, including a superstructure that designer Alberto Mancini created to look like it is “floating,” as well as a square bow that provides more social space at the front of the yacht.

“We made the most of the area between the fly and superstructure,” says Mancini, referring to the large transparent black band around the flybridge. “That gave us more leeway with what I call ‘horizontal architecture,’ giving us a wraparound feature that looks like a floating flybridge.”

The flybridge itself is designed for a large party of guests, with lounges, seating and a full upper galley to make the best use of the top deck. It also has a canvas bimini that retracts when the boat runs at speed. The bow also has a fabric cover that can be deployed with carbon poles, covering the large forward lounges.

The main salon is an open, airy design, with a level floor, wraparound windows along the sides providing natural light, and excellent headroom. Azimut’s designers paid close attention to details like supplementing the salon with extra cabinetry and ensuring the full-height refrigerator and stove did not impinge upon the salon’s open feel.

Precision in design also extended to the lower deck, from the VIP guest stateroom to the second guest stateroom with twins (and space for a washer/dryer). The full-beam master suite was placed amidships, where the boat is widest, with its own walk-in closet and multiple cabinets. All three staterooms have their own heads. The 53 also has a rear captain’s cabin.

“The majority of the hull below-decks is dedicated to the owner and guest accommodations,” said Federico Lantero, Azimut’s product marketing director.

The 53 is powered by twin 725 hp Volvo Penta IPS engines, which gives it a top end of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots. The 53 also comes with the Seakeeper 9 gyro stabilizer to keep roll to a minimum for comfort at anchor.