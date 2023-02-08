This New 171-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a Beach Club Pool That Disappears at the Touch of a Button

The first superyacht in Baglietto’s popular new T52 series to hit the seas also happens to be the greenest.

The 171-footer, which was launched by the Italian yard on Tuesday, comes equipped with a highly efficient hybrid-propulsion system that reduces both fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The newcomer (hull number 10238) is one of eight units sold from what is one of Baglietto’s most successful lines to date.

The T52 is the flagship of the yard’s T-Line and was penned by Francesco Paszkowski Design. The renowned Italian studio has taken the classic design elements of Baglietto’s traditional steel displacement yachts and reimagined them in a highly contemporary style. This particular example was commissioned by a European owner, who, evidently, has a penchant for clean cruising.

The hybrid is equipped with two MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines, a pair of electric motors and a battery pack. When in electric-diesel mode, the vessel can cover some 7,600 nautical miles. She can also remain powered at anchor for up to 10 hours relying on the batteries alone. In traditional navigation mode, meanwhile, the yacht promises a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

The secret pool. Baglietto

Arguably the coolest part of the T52 can be found at the stern. The epic, three-level beach club, which Baglietto says has already become a hallmark of the range, centers around a generous swimming pool that can be hidden on demand. That’s all thanks to an ingenious movable floor that covers the pool when it’s not in use. (You can see it in action at about 1 min 30 seconds in the above video.)

The three-level beach club. Baglietto

The sundeck is another standout feature. According to the yard, the nearly 78-foot-long expanse is unparalleled on a vessel of this size and volume. Not to be outdone, the upper deck sports a breezy alfresco lounge that can be enjoyed in any season. The living quarters were brought to life by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini, though there are no images or descriptions of the interior as of yet.

“Seeing one of our vessels touch the water is always incredibly exciting for us, but when this happens with the first one in a new line, the excitement is even greater,” Baglietto’s CCO Fabio Ermetto said in a statement. “Hull No. 10238 is also the first model in this line to mount a hybrid propulsion system, marking a crucial step also in terms of research and development in our shipyard’s path towards sustainable yachting—a path Baglietto is pursuing with firm determination”.

The seven other T52 superyachts are currently in-build, with delivery dates ranging from 2023 to 2025.