Inside Baglietto’s New Forthcoming 140-Foot Aluminum Superyacht

Baglietto is being a big tease. Marine enthusiasts had just stopped yearning for the 43M Fast HT superyacht that was announced back in 2017, but now the Italian yard has well and truly restoked the fire with new details and drool-worthy renderings.

The 141-foot aluminum superyacht, which is currently in-build and slated for delivery in 2021, was penned by Francesco Paszkowski. The Florence-based superyacht designer was tasked with updating Baglietto’s 43M, along with the entire Fast series—the trio also includes the 125-foot 38M Fast and the 150-foot 46M Fast—and, my oh my, did he deliver.

The vessel features a long, sleek hull with a continuous line of windows that give the boat a contemporary feel. The bulwarks have been lowered to ensure a sleek profile and the raised pilothouse has been integrated seamlessly. A new hard top adds a shaded area to the superyacht sundeck, while the flydeck has been fitted with a nice-size cockpit.

One of Paszkowski’s design goals was to bring the yacht “closer to the sea.” Hence, he added a bigger beach club and introduced a fold-down swim platform to give seafarers easy access to the water.

Meanwhile, the interiors, which were reworked in collaboration with Margherita Casprini, boast a soothing palette of light brown and beige. Tall ceilings and generous windows throughout help to create a light and airy atmosphere. There’s space for up to 10 seafarers across five staterooms, including a master suite, two VIP cabins and two twins with pullman berths, while the crew quarters allows for a staff of up to seven people.

The 43M Fast HT is scheduled for delivery in 2021 and is currently offered for sale. If you’re after something slightly bigger, Baglietto currently has four other superyachts under construction, including a 177-foot 54M designed by Horacio Bozzo and a 180-foot Severin S penned by Francesco Paszkowski. Take your pick, gents.

Check out more pictures of the 43M Fast HT below: