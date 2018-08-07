Baglietto Splashes a New Superyacht in Time for the Fall Yacht Shows

Baglietto continues to make its comeback with last week’s launch of its 157-foot 48m T-Line. The Italian builder, rescued from bankruptcy seven years ago, has reinvented itself with many new styles, ranging from the military-like MV series to recent megayachts like Andiamo and Lucky Me. In between, it has designed expedition vessels, sleek, ultra-modern fast fly superyachts, and even hybrids. The new 48m T-Line is the sistership of Andiamo, but with enhanced features like an infinity pool, a second alfresco dining area on the upper deck, and multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The big windows, as one of the yacht’s distinctive features, create a perfect harmony between the indoor and outdoor areas,” says Michele Gavino, Baglietto CEO. “The sundeck is a Baglietto trademark, while the new beach-club design is a perfect response to the owner’s desire for direct access to the sea.”

Francesco Paszkowski Design, a longtime Baglietto collaborator, handled the yacht’s sleek exteriors, while Baglietto Interior Design created the beautiful living space. Gavino says the contemporary interior is “a point of pride” for his team. The layout includes a master suite on the main deck and four guest staterooms on the deck below, all clad in Italian walnut, combined with bronze and gold accents, and then lightened by the Canaletto wood patterns in the floors. Baglietto also employed light-colored carpets and cream-colored leather in the furniture, with irregular cuts of inlaid wood on the walls, to give it a distinctive look. The designers created special storage areas, including a luggage room inspired by transatlantic ocean liners, to increase its livability.

The newest Baglietto has more than 3,767 square feet of usable space, with 1,506 square feet alone devoted to the majestic sundeck, with its outdoor dining area, pool, and sunning spots.

The designers opted to place the tender and toys in the foredeck to create a beach club that doesn’t have to do double-duty as a garage. Its 550 square feet includes a bar, steam shower, gym, and a massage and spa area.

The yacht is powered by twin Caterpillar 3512 diesels that deliver a top-end speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed of 12 knots. The boat will be shown at both the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show in September, and again in October at the Genoa Boat Show.