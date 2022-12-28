How Baglietto’s New 197-Foot Flagship Superyacht Brings the Outdoors Inside

Baglietto Yachts has ended a banner year with the sale of its new 197-foot 60M flagship. The Italian builder previewed the Francesco Paszkowski Design for the press at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

“This model has all the features the market is looking for today, but it also opens new horizons by implementing highly innovative, unprecedented onboard solutions,” said Baglietto CEO Fabio Ermetto. The yacht is scheduled to be delivered in 2026. A second flagship will soon begin construction.

The exterior combines a sharp, traditional-looking forefoot that tapers back into a sleek profile and open stern. There is a purposely seamless appearance to the exterior, designed to blend the interior and exterior. No overhangs, no rough edges. Just a smooth look with full access to the outdoors. Designer Paszkowski took the same integrative approach with the interior. The main social areas like the salon and dining area have floor-to-ceiling windows that open up completely, offering the owners an open superyacht. But at night, these same areas button down to create formal spaces.

The boat was designed to provide a dual experience for enjoying the outdoors and relishing the interior spaces. Courtesy Baglietto Yachts

“This changes the concept of life at sea, overturning long-established rules that juxtapose sea and land, interiors and exteriors, formal and informal, day areas and night areas,” said Ermetto.

The yacht has all the amenities one would expect from a 197-foot superyacht, including a 1,000-square foot beach lounge with a pool, gym, and fold-down sides along the yacht. A staircase leads up to the next level to add another 1,000 square feet, providing a two-tier space for alfresco dining and socializing.

The first hull will be configured with an upper deck devoted to the owner, along with a main suite and lobby amidships connected to the lower decks by a glass elevator. The owner’s deck also includes an office, walk-in closet and large en suite with separate toilets. The area also has its own pool, located forward. Like the main deck, the suite has windows that open on three sides.

The beach club has overt 1,000 square feet of usable space for owners and guests, including side decks that fold out over the water. Courtesy Baglietto Yachts

Four other staterooms comprise the two VIP and two guest cabins on the main deck, and a fifth guest cabin on the lower deck. That deck also has a massage room, large chef’s galley and seven cabins that house the 13 crew members.

The tender garage has been designed to fit a 23-foot tender, two jet skis and a rescue boat. Up front, the bow will have a touch-and-go helipad.

The Baglietto flagship will be powered by twin Caterpillar 3512 ACERT engines that are designed to deliver a top end of 16 knots, with a cruise of 12 knots.

Four decks, all devoted to outdoor pursuits. Courtesy Baglietto Yachts

The sale of the 60M Baglietto last week caps a record year. The builder sold nine yachts between 135 and 197 feet, with 22 other boats under construction. The company also invested about $14 million in its La Spezia and Carrara facilities. Baglietto also launched its Bertram brand’s European division last year, with Bertram’s US headquarters remaining in Tampa, Florida.